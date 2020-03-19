Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

One member of the Consulate has been tested positive to covid-19. The Consulate is closed for the necessary quarantine and its members are working from home.

You can still reach the Consulate at its normal number: +27 (0)21 423 15 75 and by email to: [email protected], including during weekends and at night.

