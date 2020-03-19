Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Algerian Company of Fairs and Exports (Safex) has announced the postponement of all the fairs and events scheduled March and April. This measure is intended to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

