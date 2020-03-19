APO

Exciting news from TECNO: photographs taken by its camera phone CAMON 12 featured in National Geographic magazine!

Whether you know photography or not, you must have heard of National Geographic, leading photography magazine! So how good is a photographic work to be featured in such a top magazine? Not long ago, photographs taken by TECNO CAMON 12 mobile phone have been featured in National Geographic, for a mobile photography competition held by TECNO (https://www.Tecno-Mobile.com/).

As the most influential and widely known human geography magazine in the world, National Geographic is famous for its high-quality photographs. They are extremely selective: only one out of one thousand works can be chosen. A large number of outstanding photographers and journalists full of ideals and romanticism were born here. National Geographic has thus become the ultimate dream destination for photography enthusiasts around the world.                   

Photographs published in National Geographic are taken by a young amateur photographer in Côte d'Ivoire, Marc Olivier N'GUESSAN. Because he loves photography, his friend shared him a link to the TECNO Global Photography Competition, from where started his magical journey. This photography competition initiated by TECNO aims to find potential photography talents, to experience the beauty of mobile photography together, as well as to explore the limits of mobile photography. This event attracted the active participation of more than 4.77 million photography enthusiasts from 15 countries and regions, including some well-known independent photographers, which is a great success. Photographer Michael Christopher Brown, who is known for recording the Libyan war with his mobile phone, visited an offline photography training camp in Nigeria to share skills and fun of mobile photography.

The work of the winner Marc Olivier N'GUESSAN and his mentor Michael has been highly recognized by National Geographic. Being able to appear in an authoritative magazine of photography has also proven that the camera function of TECNO CAMON 12 is indeed outstanding. Participants' feedback are considered to be the most direct and true reflection of their minds. Michael praised the accuracy of color and skin tone of CAMON 12: “I really like the colors presented by the CAMON 12 camera. They are very real and penetrating. The skin tones of people are also very beautiful. I am very impressed.” Rich Allela from Kenya also said that the AI camera and the 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens of CAMON 12 have made his photography excellent and full of details.

Indeed, TECNO CAMON 12 uses 16MP + 2MP + 8MP HD rear-facing cameras and 1.6μm (4in) super large pixels. By increasing the photosensitive area of a single pixel, it can bring better colors and take outstanding low light photography. 8MP sub-camera supports 120-degree ultra wide-angle and 2cm extreme macro; AI camera, multi-scene switching, new HDR and other functions all provide more possibilities for CAMON 12 to become a professional camera phone.

TECNO CAMON 12 is highly recognized by National Geographic, professional photographers, and many photography enthusiasts for its excellent camera capabilities. It deserves to be one of TECNO's legendary camera phones. It is said that TECNO will soon release its latest product of TECNO CAMON 15 series. Now the legend continues, will this series create more legends? Let’s wait and see.

