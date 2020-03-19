Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Twenty-Five Jubbaland police officers have undergone training to hone their skills in traffic management, road traffic rules and regulations, road accident investigations and public order management.

The 12-day training at Kismayo Central Police Station, organized by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), was designed to improve safety and order on Jubbaland’s public roads by equipping the officers with the knowledge and tools needed to perform their duties effectively.

“The training focused on management of road traffic accidents, road traffic investigations, and how to work with different partners and stakeholders in road traffic management. We also looked at the conduct of traffic police officers, because one must be professional in order to manage traffic,” said Victor Nahabwe, AMISOM Police Training and Development Coordinator.

Lt. Col. Bashir Hiis Khalif, the commander of Jubbaland Traffic Police, said the training was important in refreshing the knowledge of the officers under his command.

“The traffic officers are already familiar with road traffic rules as they have been applying them for some time. However, they needed this training to refresh and review their traffic management skills and how best to enhance relationships with the motoring public and other road users. I am happy that they have gained new skills,” he said.

Capt. Ibrahim Mohamed Ali, a Jubbaland traffic police officer, said the training was important for improved performance of their jobs.

“This training has boosted our morale and refreshed our skills and knowledge. This will help improve performance, make us more effective as there will be changes in how we work,” he said.

