APO

Niger C-208 Program Reaches 10,000hr Flying Hours Without Incident

By APO

Must Read

CoronavirusCNBC -

As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst

KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns...
Read more
articleReuters -

S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure

South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Event Cancellations

Major tech conferences around the world are scrapping their events due to coronavirus. As of early March, the economic impact of these cancellations had surpassed $1.1 billion and since that time, the number has only increased as more events are scra
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

On 16 March, the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Security Cooperation co-hosted a “10,000 flight hour” celebration with the Nigerien Air Force at Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger to mark the passage of 10,000 total flight hours without incident for the Nigerien Cessna-208 fleet. Niger’s Cessna program, which began in 2013 with the U.S. donation of two casualty evacuation aircraft and two designed for conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, is a flagship of both the United States’ total package approach to security cooperation and Niger’s commitment, willingness, and strength as a security partner. Since 2013, the United States has provided more than $45 million USD in spare parts, training, advisors, and infrastructure to support this program.   Deputy Chief of Mission Jay Zimmerman and Chief of the Nigerien Air Staff, Colonel Boulama, both remarked on the strength of the U.S.-Nigerien partnership and highlighted the tremendous effort put forward by the Nigerien Air Force pilots and maintenance staff to reach this significant operational milestone. Niger’s Cessna program is critical to conducting security missions and medical evacuations for both the Nigerien military and civilian population.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Niger.

Previous articleAs the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Uganda takes pre-emptive COVID-19 measures

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools in the country and suspended public gatherings for 30 days effective Friday 20th March. In a televised address to the nation, the President said that the move is a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. Analyst, Ronald Mugobera joins CNBC Aftrica for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?

CNBC Africa -
This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
Read more
article

SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout

Reuters -
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

Uganda takes pre-emptive COVID-19 measures

CNBC Africa -
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools in the country and suspended public gatherings for 30 days effective Friday 20th March. In a televised address to the nation, the President said that the move is a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. Analyst, Ronald Mugobera joins CNBC Aftrica for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Central Bank of Kenya directs banks to quarantine cash

CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) agreed with the banks to waive mobile money transfer charges starting Monday night until June 30 in the push for cashless payments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the US Trade Department has started negotiations on comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend country’s preferential access after the current deal ends in 2025. Maryanne Ng’ang’a, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

More than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa

APO APO -
Download logo

More than 600 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 34 countries in Africa as of 19 March, compared with 147 cases one week ago. Although the region has seen a significant increase in confirmed cases recently, there are still fewer cases than in other parts of the world.

“The rapid evolution of COVID-19 in Africa is deeply worrisome and a clear signal for action,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director

Read more

Rugby Africa adapts plans for the coming season

APO APO -
Download logo

Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com/) today announced that the start of its 2020 season including tournaments and activities in general is put on hold.  The Men’s and Women’s Rugby Africa Cup which is the next scheduled event to kick off on May 30 is postponed. The Executive Committee has taken this decision based on the recommendations from the Medical Committee and in consultation with World Rugby. The decision will be reviewed in a month’s time at

Read more

Seychelles: African Development Bank Supports Blue Economy with $800k Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA) grant

APO APO -
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
Download logo

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has signed an $800,000 grant agreement with the government of Seychelles to support micro, small and medium enterprises (M

Read more

Exciting news from TECNO: photographs taken by its camera phone CAMON 12 featured in National Geographic magazine!

APO APO -
TECNO Mobile

Whether you know photography or not, you must have heard of National Geographic, leading photography magazine! So how good is a photographic work to be featured in such a top magazine? Not long ago, photographs taken by TECNO CAMON 12 mobile phone have been featured in National Geographic, for a mobile photography competition held by TECNO (https://www.Tecno-Mob

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved