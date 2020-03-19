Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

I would like to invite you to join an online media briefing today, Thursday 19 March, at 13:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) / 14:00 Central European Time / 15:00 Central Africa Time (16:00 East Africa time) with experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) on COVID-19 in Africa.

The briefing is on-the-record and organized with support from the World Economic Forum as part of the COVID Action Platform. It is an opportunity for you to ask world-leading experts questions about COVID-19 and how to minimize its impact in Africa. Please let me know if you wish to join.

Speakers:

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

Dr Lucile Imboua-Niava, WHO Representative for Senegal

Dr Owen Kaluwa, WHO Representative for South Africa

Moderated by Adrian Monck, Managing Director, World Economic Forum.

Please register in advance by 11am Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) at this link:

https://weforum.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qQseQrFJRmWsT4b5DCKN1A

If you have any questions, please email: [email protected] or call: +242 06 614 2401

