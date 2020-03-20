APO

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) partner to launch LeadTech Incubation Programme

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) has partnered with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Morocco (www.UM6P.ma/en), a world-class institution that  puts research, innovation and entrepreneurship at the service of the development of the African continent, to launch LeadTech Incubation Programme. The new programme was unveiled for the first time during the AWIEF 2020 International Women’s Day event on 9th March in Lagos, Nigeria.

Despite Africa being one of the fastest growing technology markets in the world, women’s participation in the technology sector remains considerably low. LeadTech is a continental programme to support early stage African women-led digital startups with tools needed for their growth and success.

Sharing the belief that entrepreneurship and women’s leadership are key drivers in transforming Africa, the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) through its entity P-Curiosity Lab, in partnership with AWIEF, will support 15 African young female entrepreneurs as part of the 2020 LeadTech cohort.

Irene Ochem, Founder and CEO of AWIEF, said “We are extremely excited and proud to work with UM6P to map the path for women empowerment in the technology sector in Africa. With LeadTech, we will build a pan-African network of female tech leaders who will serve as role models and demystify the notion that women are not as capable for leadership in technology”.

Lamia Housni, Head of P-Curiosity Lab at UM6P said, “LeadTech programme is designed, in partnership with AWIEF, to strengthen African women’s presence in the technology sector by selecting and incubating promising and innovative tech startups in Education, Healthcare, Finance, Environment, and Biotechnology”.  Housni further noted, “The launch of this programme comes at a particular moment when our African citizens are having to change their habits and isolate themselves to reduce the spread of the global pandemic coronavirus disease, COVID-19. LeadTech programme becomes more than ever necessary for the development of our continent since it places digital as a solution to deliver services to our communities, essential to their socio-economic inclusion, environmental health, and sustainability of their activities.”

What LeadTech Offers Participants

Tailored training and capacity building

3 weeks residency at UM6P in Morocco

Space and infrastructure (Living Labs, Digital Lab, Data Center, Prototyping Labs)

World-class mentors and experts to work with you

5 months virtual incubation

Venture showcase at AWIEF 2020

Eligibility Criteria

This programme is open to early stage female digital startup leaders who are 18 years of age or older and residing in any African country. You have an innovative, scalable offer that integrates digital technologies into the process. You are passionate, committed, and have the capacity to engage fully in the programme.

To apply for LeadTech, please follow this link: https://leafunder.um6p.ma/leadtech

Application closes on 24th April 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).

For More Information: Astou Sene: [email protected] Beryl Visser: [email protected]

About AWIEF: AWIEF (www.AWIEForum.org) is a not-for-profit and pan-African women economic empowerment organization which nurtures and actively promotes women innovation and entrepreneurship through its development programs, accelerators, and networking events, including the annual AWIEF conference, exhibition and awards (Africa’s largest women entrepreneurship event). AWIEF has a track record in designing and implementing bespoke women entrepreneurship programmes and capacity building in Africa. AWIEF has established corporate partnerships (including commercial banks, telcos, and other MNCs) across the continent, and globally.

About UM6P: Inaugurated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI on January 12, 2017, the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) (www.UM6P.ma/en) is an institution oriented towards applied research and innovation. The university aims to tackle challenges in research, innovation and education in Africa, and particularly in Morocco focusing on industrialization, food security and sustainable development. The university aims to position itself among world-renowned universities in its fields. Committed to economic and human development, the university puts research, innovation and entrepreneurship at the service of the development of the African continent.

