COVID-19 Fight: Focus Turns on Public Transport

By APO

The Government has continued to intensify efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in the country, now turning its focus in the public transport sector.

A number of containment measures have been outlined, as the Government looks to ensure public transport doesn't contribute to the further spread of the disease.

They include directing: Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) and Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) to hold talks with stakeholders in the sector on how to limit the number of passengers in buses, trains and ferries.

The Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Engineer Isack Kamwelwe, speaking to reporters yesterday in Dodoma, gave three days to LATRA to hold a consultative meeting with officials from the health sector, Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and other stakeholders to set a limit of passengers in commuter and DART buses.

Upon agreeing on the number of passengers in commuter and DART buses, the Minister said the drivers and conductors should adhere to the directive issued, reminding them to wash their hands with hand sanitisers.

Engineer Kamwelwe also gave three days to LATRA to meet with leadership of City and Municipal Councils to come up with an arrangement that will reduce congestion of passengers in long distance bus stations.

He also called upon owners of long distance buses to decentralise their ticket issuing posts by setting up multiple joints to avoid congestion of passengers in one point. He said once the directive is implemented the general public must be informed to avoid inconveniences.

Equally, the Minister directed the Management of Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) and Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) to place hand sanitisers at stations and within the wagons for passengers and workers' use.

The two railway companies have also been directed to have special places as holding points for suspected patients within the wagons and at stations.

According to Engineer Kamwelwe, the Management of Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) must avail hand sanitisers at airports and ports as directed by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms. Ummy Mwalimu.

In the list of measures, LATRA, TASAC, TPA, TAA and Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) have been directed to cooperate with health officials in charting out a strategy for running a sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 in bus, railway and ferry stations and airports.

Likewise, the campaign should be conducted in buses, trains, ships, boats through leaflets, billboards, recorded voice messages and in the form of pictures.

LATRA, TASAC, TPA, TAA and TCAA have again been directed to cooperate with Health Officials and the owners of transport facilities in spraying the transport equipment.

The Minister wants the free toll numbers issued by the Health Ministry 0800-110-124 and 0800-110-125 to be displayed in all public transport equipment.

Reacting on whether or not the Government was planning to suspend flights to and from highly affected nations, the Minister said the current measures being instituted at entry points were serving the purpose.

However, he said the measures would be reviewed depending on the unfolding situation.

