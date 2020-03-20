APO

European Union (EU) funding supports WFP's lifesaving operation in Niger

This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19

For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine

Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a €3.2 million (US$3.5m) contribution from the European Union, which will help provide lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable people affected by hunger and violence in Niger.

EU funding enabled WFP to reach refugees, internally displaced people and host communities in the conflict-affected regions of Maradi, Diffa, Tahoua and Tillaberi with food assistance. Humanitarian agencies and the government are scaling up emergency response in these regions, where tens of thousands of people have sought refuge and support after fleeing violence instigated by non-state armed groups operating on Niger’s border with Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso.

“The new EU contribution was particularly timely and helpful because we needed to act early to save lives threatened by conflict and ensuing hunger in Niger,” said Sory Ouane, WFP Representative and Country Director in Niger. “This contribution also supported our work with the government, aiming to strengthen national capacity in emergency response, monitoring and evaluation of food security challenges.”

WFP provides food assistance to nearly one million people in Niger. During the 2019 hunger season – when food stocks are low or depleted pending the next harvest – WFP supported over 273,000 people, contributing to the government’s lean season response plan in collaboration with partner organizations.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

