Health Alert – U.S. Embassy N’Djamena, Chad

Location: Chad

Event: Chadian authorities have reported a case of COVID-19 in Chad.

The N’Djamena International Airport has closed to all passenger flights.

Effective March 23, 2020, U.S. Embassy N’Djamena has suspended routine consular services. For emergency American Citizens Services, including emergency passports, please email [email protected]

The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Global COVID-19 Outbreak Notice.

The Ministry of Public Health has a hotline “green” number 1313 for inquiries about the COVID-19 virus. The call is free and available 24/7. This is a key channel for public health specialists to reach you and to receive information.

The U.S. Embassy does not provide medical services to U.S. citizens.

Actions to Take:

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information. For the most recent information on what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19, please see the CDC’s latest recommendations. Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information. Check with your airlines, cruise lines, or travel operators regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions. Visit our Embassy webpage on COVID-19 for information on conditions in Chad. Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s websiteon the latest travel restrictions to the United States

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy N'Djamena, Chad Rond-Point Chagoua P. 413 N'Djamena, Chad +235 22-51-50-17 [email protected] https://td.usembassy.gov/ State Department – Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444 Chad Country Information Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter