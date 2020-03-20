APO

Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Foreign Minister of Tunisia

This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19

For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine

Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sends a message of felicitations to His Excellency Noureddine Erray, Minister of Foreign of the Republic of Tunisia. Minister’s message reads as follows: “It is my pleasure to extend my sincere greetings to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Tunisia, on the joyous occasion of your Independence Day. Let me also express my best wishes for the peace and prosperity of Tunisia, and my earnest hope that the cordial relations between our two countries will continue in the years ahead. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

