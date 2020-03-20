Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Foreign Minister of Tunisia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sends a message of felicitations to His Excellency Noureddine Erray, Minister of Foreign of the Republic of Tunisia. Minister’s message reads as follows: “It is my pleasure to extend my sincere greetings to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Tunisia, on the joyous occasion of your Independence Day. Let me also express my best wishes for the peace and prosperity of Tunisia, and my earnest hope that the cordial relations between our two countries will continue in the years ahead. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

