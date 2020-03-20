APO

South Africa enacts regulations criminalizing ‘disinformation’ on coronavirus outbreak

By APO

Must Read

InternationalCNBC -

Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst

KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns...
Read more
articleReuters -

S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure

South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Committee to Protect Journalists expressed concern over newly passed regulations in South Africa that criminalize disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and could potentially prompt other countries to adopt more repressive rules and censorship against the press.

Yesterday, the South African government enacted new regulations, which CPJ reviewed, criminalizing statements intended to deceive any person about COVID-19 or the government's response to the pandemic. The regulations were published in the Government Gazette under the 2002 Disaster Management Act and carry penalties including fines, imprisonment, or both.

“The COVID-19 pandemic must be taken seriously, but passing laws that emphasize criminalizing disinformation over educating the public and encouraging fact-checking present a slippery slope and send the wrong message to other countries that may be less measured in drafting such laws,” CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal said today. “South Africa’s post-apartheid commitment not to criminalize information has been a beacon for press freedom across Africa, but these new regulations have the potential to dim that light, opening up the possibility of abuse and limitations on vital information and facts.”

South African media lawyer Dario Milo told CPJ that while the new regulations allow for prosecution only of malicious falsehoods about COVID-19, criminalizing disinformation was generally undesirable. The regulation, however, would likely be legally defensible, Milo said.

In a joint statement on March 19, David Kaye, the UN Special Rapporteur for the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and his counterparts in the OSCE and IACHR, said they shared the concern that false information about the pandemic could lead to health concerns, panic, and disorder. However, they stated that it was essential that governments should first address disinformation by themselves providing reliable information.

Resorting to other measures, such as censorship, could result in limiting access to important information for public health and should only be undertaken where they met the standards of necessity and proportionality, they said. “Any attempts to criminalize information relating to the pandemic may create distrust in institutional information, delay access to reliable information and have a chilling effect on freedom of expression,” the statement said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleRapid Response Teams are racing against the spread of COVID in Africa
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

articleReuters -

SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Videos

In conversation with anti-apartheid fighter & ex-police chief Robert McBride

CNBC Africa -
Activist and corruption buster Robert McBride opens up on his colourful and often dangerous life on death row and being subjected to a mock execution....
Read more
Coronavirus

SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?

CNBC Africa -
This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
Read more
article

SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout

Reuters -
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

Uganda takes pre-emptive COVID-19 measures

CNBC Africa -
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools in the country and suspended public gatherings for 30 days effective Friday 20th March. In a televised address to the nation, the President said that the move is a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. Analyst, Ronald Mugobera joins CNBC Aftrica for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Rapid Response Teams are racing against the spread of COVID in Africa

APO APO -
Download logo

When the Kenyan Government announced the country’s first case of COVID-19, clinician Jackson Njoroge was already hard at work.  He and his colleagues from the Kenyan Ministry of Health’s Rapid Response Team had already drawn up a list of people who might have come into contact with the first patient.  Now they were rushing to find them. His mission was to find another passenger from the flight that had brought the Kenya’s case into the country.&nb

Read more

Niger C-208 Program Reaches 10,000hr Flying Hours Without Incident

APO APO -
Download logo

On 16 March, the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Security Cooperation co-hosted a “10,000 flight hour” celebration with the Nigerien Air Force at Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger to mark the passage of 10,000 total flight hours without incident for the Nigerien Cessna-208 fleet. Niger’s Cessna program, which began in 2013 with the U.S. donation of two casualty evacuation aircraft and two designed for conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, is a fl

Read more

More than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa

APO APO -
Download logo

More than 600 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 34 countries in Africa as of 19 March, compared with 147 cases one week ago. Although the region has seen a significant increase in confirmed cases recently, there are still fewer cases than in other parts of the world.

“The rapid evolution of COVID-19 in Africa is deeply worrisome and a clear signal for action,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director

Read more

Rugby Africa adapts plans for the coming season

APO APO -
Download logo

Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com/) today announced that the start of its 2020 season including tournaments and activities in general is put on hold.  The Men’s and Women’s Rugby Africa Cup which is the next scheduled event to kick off on May 30 is postponed. The Executive Committee has taken this decision based on the recommendations from the Medical Committee and in consultation with World Rugby. The decision will be reviewed in a month’s time at

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved