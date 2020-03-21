APO

B-roll – Coronavirus in Africa: More than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the African continent in 34 countries, compared to 147 just one week ago

This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19

For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine

Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN spokesperson said there were now more than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the African continent in 34 countries, “compared to 147 just one week ago.”

B-roll is available here: https://www.unmultimedia.org/avlibrary/asset/2541/2541629/

DESCRIPTION

STORY: UN / AFRICA COVID-19

TRT: 0:57

SOURCE: UNIFEED

RESTRICTIONS: NONE

LANGUAGE: ENGLISH / NATS

DATELINE: 20 MARCH 2020, NEW YORK CITY

SHOTLIST:

FILE – NEW YORK CITY

1. Wide shot, exterior UN headquarters

20 MARCH 2020, NEW YORK CITY

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

