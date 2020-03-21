APO

Public Notice on Novel Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health (MoH.gov.rw) requests the general public and especially travellers to take special preventive measures following the Novel Coronavirus outbreak confirmed by World Health Organization(WHO) which was reported in China, Thailand, Japan and the Republic of South Korea. The total number of Coronavirus confirmed cases have reached 205 to date including 3 deaths. All reported dealths have been in Wuhan, China.

Download the full notice: here english (https://bit.ly/2xZyjSH)

Download the full notice: here kinyarwanda (https://bit.ly/2xd9LoQ)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

