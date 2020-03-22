APO

21st March 2020 – Ten New Cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed ten (10) new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria; three (3) new cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven (7) new cases in Lagos State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to twenty-two (22).

All ten (10) new cases are Nigerian nationals. Nine (9) of them have travel history to the United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, Canada and France. They returned to the country in the last one week. The 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The three (3) cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the seven (7) new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. All ten (10) new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.

As at the 21st of March 2020, twenty-two (22) cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria. The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to working with states to provide optimal care for all COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country.

Contact tracing is ongoing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the new confirmed cases. The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health has heightened screening at all air, land and sea points of entry into Nigeria and adapted the protocols to reflect the travel guidance issued by the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus.

The National Emergency Operations Centre led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control supported by partners continues to coordinate response activities and strengthen preparedness capacity across states nationwide. An intensive national risk communications campaign is ongoing to inform Nigerians about COVID-19. The Federal Ministry of Health working closely with states and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 continues tol review response activities and institute measures to protect the health of Nigerians.

It is important that Nigerians strictly adhere to social distancing and other necessary precautions in place. These measures include taking the following precautions below to protect yourself and your family:

1. Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser if no water and soap is available

2. Social distancing is crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19 through;

● Use of no-touch greetings

● Maintaining at least 2 metres (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

● Staying home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Immediately call NCDC’s 24/7 toll-free number 0800 970 000 0010. Do not self-medicate

● Avoiding/postponing events with large gatherings of people including schools, workplaces, places of worship, crowded supermarkets and pharmacies, social and sporting events.

3. Persons with a persistent cough or sneezing, should stay at home until they recover

4. Make sure you and people around you observe hand and respiratory hygiene by:

● Covering your nose with tissue when sneezing or coughing. Immediately dispose of tissue in a covered bin and wash your hands with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based sanitiser if no water and soap is available

● Coughing or sneezing into the sleeve of your bent elbow if no tissue is available.

5. Avoid all non-essential travel to all countries

The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will maintain a real-time update on new cases through www.covid19.ncdc.gov.ng. We will continue to provide updates as and when they become available. The Federal Ministry of Health reiterates its commitment to ensure the control of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

