Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Volunteer – Public Relations: APO Group Coronavirus Initiative for Africa

Location: Remote Position (work from home)

Employment type: Volunteer

Our company:

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com) is the leading Pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond.

The company is currently looking for a talented public relations volunteer to join our Coronavirus Initiative for Africa.

Role overview

Working closely with the Founder and Chairman of APO Group, the volunteer will gain firsthand experience by being responsible for the ‘APO Group Coronavirus Initiative for Africa’, a series of pro-bono initiatives to support the fight against coronavirus in Africa.

Volunteer Responsibilities

Volunteer will assist in enhancing the distribution of press releases on Coronavirus from African government Volunteer will coordinate the creation of a program involving leading African personalities across all sectors to participate in the “WHO’s safe hand challenge” Volunteer will coordinate the creation of a program to support the production of images capturing the fight against COVID-19 in Africa Volunteer will coordinate the organization of online press conferences to support the communications of African governments

Program Requirements

Motivation, organization and excellent time management skills Excellent French and/or English proficiencies required (bilingual in English/French is a plus) Minimum seniority: middle level management (no entry level will be considered) Minimum 3 months commitment This is an unpaid opportunity You will work from home. You will only need a computer and a good internet connection

Please provide a cover letter.

Apply on LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/g3DVXba

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.Media filesDownload logo