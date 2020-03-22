Zambia confirms 3rd COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“In Zambia one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by our laboratory, bringing our total of confirmed cases to three (3).

The latest case is a Lusaka-based Zambian national, who returned from Pakistan on 18th March, 2020. He is currently stable and all contacts being traced.

The first two confirmed COVID-19 cases also remain stable.”

– Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya

