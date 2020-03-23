APO

Coronavirus – Benin: Declaration of three new cases of Covid-19 in Benin

FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
articleReuters -

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Dear compatriots

Since this Sunday, March 2020, 22, Benin has registered three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Laboratory of hemorrhagic fever. With these three new cases, all Ivorian nationals live in Benin, our country now has five confirmed cases.

The first case is a 41-year-old man who stayed in Côte d'Ivoire from 3 to 8 March 2020. On March 18, he presented a symptoms of cough, rhinorrhea, sneezing and muscle pain. Suspect of Covid-19, the person concerned was put into isolation and will receive a sample whose analysis at the national laboratory of bleeding fever revealed that he is positive for the-19. He was then admitted to the care site. This day the clinical evolution is satisfying. The identification and quarantine of contacts is currently underway.

The second case is a 56-year-old man. The person concerned reportedly made a trip to the sub-region during the period, especially in Côte d'Ivoire and Togo. He consulted on Wednesday 18 / 03/2020 at a place clinic for a cough, cold, fever and aches and headache. Care was given to him. Due to the continuing symptoms and the concept of travel to a affected country, the-19 was suspected and a test carried out. The result received on March 22th shows that he is positive for the-19. This day, his clinical condition is satisfying. The identification and quarantine of contacts is underway

The third case is a 18-year-old student and son of the second case. The beginning of the disease would go back to March 2020, 16, made of cough, tired, chest pain. These signs motivated a consultation at a clinic in the square. The doctor suspected the-19, asked for a text and put the patient in isolation. The diagnosis of the-19 was confirmed in the lab on March 22, 2020. This day, the patient's clinical condition is satisfying.

Dear compatriots, these last cases recorded in recent cases of people who have been travelling recently and who have derogate from the required self-isolation show how urgent it becomes for every member of the Beninese community to be strongly engaged in the fight against the-19. President Patrice TALON's government plays its score and goes to you every day to strengthen the response device against this disease. It is important for each of us to play their score by applying the widely distributed prevention instructions and prevention measures.

Thank you. Thank you. Cotonou March 23, 2020. Benjamin HOUNKPATIN. Minister of Health.

