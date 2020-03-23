APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Bank's executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank's president said on Sunday.
East Africa

East Africa faces dual shock from coronavirus and locust swarms

Already being ravaged by the worst infestation of desert locusts in 70 years, East African economies are now staring down the barrel of the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos

COVID19: Uganda to seek loan from World Bank, Central Bank to provide liquidity

Uganda's Central Bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with heads of the security sector to discuss on preparedness in relation to #COVID-19 containment. Considering the fast rate of spread globally and the increasing positive cases confirmed in Ethiopia,various sub-committees of the National MinisterialCommittee have been formed,including a security sub-committee. Followingin depth discussions held, Prime Minister Abiy announced the following additionalkey measures:

1. As of March 23, 2020, the security sector will begin to enforce measures taken by the MinisterialCommittee to cease large gatherings and maintain social distancing. 2. Government  institutions, including political parties, to adhere to social distancing and preventative measures when convening meetings. 3. Government institutions to facilitate working from home options on a case by cases basis for some employees. 4. Public transporters to cease overcrowding,which will be monitored and enforced by traffic police and volunteers. 5. The National Defense Forces and Police to undertake internal preparations and get ready to undertake preventative tasks nationally. 6. Continued measures to be taken against businesses illegally increasing prices on consumer goods. 7. Media to play a focused and critical role in raising prevention awareness at all levels. 8. The National Defense Forces to halt the movement of people along all borders, with the except ion of incoming essential goods to the country. In addition,Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed noted that all regions are preparing quarantine centers and their medical professionals,in the event of hastened spread. Furthermore, the Federal government has availed Birr 5 billion to undertake #COV ID-19 preparedness tasks. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia.

South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402

Reuters -
South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday's announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country's readiness to deal with the epidemic.
COVID-19: Rwanda issues warning over price hikes

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda's Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente declared a countrywide lockdown and only essential services will be allowed to remain in operation. Moreover, Trade and Industry ministry has moved to regulate prices of foods items, sanitation and pharmaceutical commodities after the coronavirus outbreak sent their costs soaring. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

Reuters -
Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.
Jumia Chair Juliet Anammah discusses impact of COVID-19 on Africa's e-commerce space

CNBC Africa -
Pan-African e-commerce platform, Jumia has announced a number of measures to support different African governments in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head Institutional Affairs at Jumia Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Seychelles : Press Update

APO APO -
Download logoAs of the last update sent on Monday 23rd March 2020:  • There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital. • 1 person in isolation for 9 days has been retested and the test is negative, this person will be tested in 24 to 48hrs. If the results remains negative, the person will be considered for discharge. • All patients remain stable except one who is in critical condition.  • 8 patients who
Coronavirus – Nigeria: The efficacy of chloroquine in managing CoronaVirus disease is still a subject of conversation and speculation among clinicians globally

APO APO -
The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has stated that, the efficacy of chloroquine in managing CoronaVirus disease is still a subject of conversation and speculation among clinicians globally, and it underscores the pressure on the scientific community to find something that works against the dreaded virus. 

He said that some studies are said to have confirmed chloroquine effectiveness in in-vitro tests, while others have describ

Travel Advisory N0.1 of 23 March, 2020

APO APO -
Due to an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) corona virus (COVID-19) that can be spread from person-to-person globally and given the fact that cases of COVID-19 have been reported and cofirmed in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Government of Tan.zarna has instituted addit onal travel measures to limit the spread of the virus to the general public as of 23rd March 2020. In light of the above consideration, all travelers to The United Republic of T

Equatorial Guinea Grants Relief to Oil & Gas Services Companies

APO APO -
The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea decided on the waiving of its fees for services companies in the country. This is the first action to be taken to support oil & gas services companies in Equatorial Guinea in the wake of the oil price drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices currently remain at around $20 a barrel, their lowest level since 1991.

"The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons took

