Coronavirus – Nigeria: The efficacy of chloroquine in managing CoronaVirus disease is still a subject of conversation and speculation among clinicians globally

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has stated that, the efficacy of chloroquine in managing CoronaVirus disease is still a subject of conversation and speculation among clinicians globally, and it underscores the pressure on the scientific community to find something that works against the dreaded virus.

He said that some studies are said to have confirmed chloroquine effectiveness in in-vitro tests, while others have described its in-vivo effect as inconclusive.

Dr Ehanire disclosed that, certain regulatory agencies have even cautiously approved it for “compassionate” use.

Speaking further, the Minister said that, The Federal Ministry of Health is awaiting advice from Nigerian experts, clinicians and guidance from authorities like World Health Organisation, to endorse its use for this purpose and dissociates itself from any claims, positive or negative, about its applicability, till more evidence is in, which he said, should be very soon.

