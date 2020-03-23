Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that there are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda.

All the eight cases are Ugandan nationals who travelled back from Dubai, UAE; two on the 20°' of March 2020 and six on the 22^d of March 2020 aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines flights. This brings the total (cumulative) number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country to nine.

To date, a total of 2,661 travelers including Ugandans identified as potential risk have been either under self-quarantine or institutional quarantine. Of these, 1,356 are under follow up; 774 of these are under institutional quarantine while 582 are under self-quarantine. A total of 1,305 high risk travelers have completed their 14 days of follow up.

The Ministry of Health appeals to all travelers who have been to Dubai in the past two weeks to call the health desk on 0800-100-066 or 0800-203-033 for further follow-up.

I would like to appeal to the general public to cooperate with the measures being taken by Government to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. In the same vein, we continue to appeal to the general public to remain calm and practice the preventive measures. Wash your hands always and maintain a social distance of 4 meters.

The Ministry of Health would like to encourage the general public to always verify information from the Ministry to avoid spreading false rumors which may cause unnecessary anxiety.

Thank you.

Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng MINISTER FOR HEALTH 23″ March, 2020

