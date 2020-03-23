Emergency Message: Airport Closures and U.S. Citizen Interest in Returning to the United States

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On March 21, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced that – effective March 23 at 23:00 to April 23 23:00 – Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja will be closed to all international flights, except emergency flights. All international airports in Nigeria are closed.

Evacuation flights qualify as emergency flights. Information will be forthcoming regarding possible flights, but the first step is to assess how many U.S. citizens are interested in returning to the United States so we can work on securing the appropriate mode of transportation.

Please note that any possible evacuation flights would be at the expense of the traveler(s).

If you are a U.S. citizen and are interested in returning to the United States, please send ALL of the following details to [email protected] OR [email protected] with the subject line “Return Travel to U.S.:

Name of U.S. Citizen:

Date of Birth of U.S. Citizen: PPT # of U.S. Citizen: Contact Phone Number: Contact Email: Current Location: If there are multiple U.S. citizen children traveling, please provide the above information for each U.S. citizen child: If the U.S. Citizen is a minor, please provide the following information for the one parent who will travel with the child: Name and DOB of Parent: Citizenship of Parent: Is traveling parent a lawful permanent resident of the United States: Yes or No PPT Number of Parent: Total number of travelers:

Please make sure you are enrolled in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the most up to date information. You may enroll at https://step.state.gov/step/. Please also check our website at https://ng.usembassy.gov/ for the most up-to-date information.

