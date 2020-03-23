APO

Nigeria Records First Death from COVID-19

By APO

News

articleCNBC Africa -

FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
Read more
NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more
articleReuters -

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Federal Government has confirmed its first death from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed this today, at a Press Briefing in Abuja. The case was a 67-year male who returned home following medical treatment in the United Kingdom. “Sadly, we recorded our first death from COVID-19 in the country. This was a Nigerian who unfortunately, had underlying medical illnesses and died due to complications on the 22nd of March in Abuja,” he said.

He also disclosed that Nigeria has so far recorded 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of these 36 confirmed cases, 25 are in Lagos, 6 in FCT, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Edo, 1 in Ekiti and 1 in Oyo. Explaining further, he stated that out of the 36 cases, 26 had travel history to affected countries in the last 2 weeks, 6 are contacts of confirmed cases and 4 have no recent travel history or known contact. Two of the confirmed cases have been discharged, 32 out of the 33 active cases are clinically stable with mild symptoms while 1 patient is oxygen-dependent.

Speaking further, the Minister stated that following the declaration of a pandemic by WHO and increased the spread of COVID-19, the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19, has employed diverse strategies to interrupt and halt the spread of the disease. “To this end, a ban has been placed on all international flights effective from today, the 23rd of March 2020 with the exception of emergency and essential flights. These were not easy decisions to make but have become necessary in view of the changing developments in the country as we witness more confirmed cases of COVID-19. More measures may be instituted by the federal and state government in the coming days as the situation demands,” he said.

He stated that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working closely with the state governments of all affected states to carry out contact tracing and advised all health facilities to be on high alert and for state, local government, law enforcement authorities and community leaders to give full cooperation to investigators.   He urged all Nigerian residents to maintain social distancing and other hygiene measures very seriously, to prevent the spread of the disease in Nigeria, stressing the need for self-isolation for 14 days on return from international travel and calling NCDC’s toll-free number: 080097000010 if symptoms of COVID-19 develops.   

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.

Previous articleFULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight
Next articleCoronavirus – Uganda: 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nedbank announces measures to cushion its customers against coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail & Business Banking joins CNBC Africa for more on what the bank is doing to reduce the burden on its clients.
Read more
International

What Coronavirus Means For The Future Of Work From Home

CNBC -
Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 accord
Read more
article

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

Reuters -
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal

CNBC Africa -
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Namibia – Coronavirus: Update on COVID-19 in Namibia

APO APO -
Download logo

Good afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen of the Media!

1.         I have invited you in order to inform the nation through you that a fourth case of COVID-19 has been recorded in Namibia. Like the first three cases, the latest case is also travel-related. It involves a 19-year-old Namibian citizen who arrived in Namibia from London on 18 March and presented to a local doctor on 19th March 2020 in Windhoek with symptoms. Specimen

Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda

APO APO -
Download logo

The Ministry of Health of Uganda would like to inform the public that there are 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda.

All the 8 cases are Ugandan nationals who travelled back from Dubai, UAE:

2 on the 20/03/2020 6 on the 22/03/2020 aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines flights

To date, a total of 2,661 travelers including Ugandans identified as potential risk have been either under self-quarantine or institutional quarantine

Read more

Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Update: 23 March 2020

APO APO -
Download logo

Today is a very sad day in the history of our nation, especially in the National response to COV1D-19. It is with deep sorrow and sadness that one of the only two positive cases confirmed so far died today.

Today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested a total 15 suspected cases, and contacts of the positive cases. All tested negative for COVID-19.

According to WHO, to date, more than 340 000 have been infected globally and more than 14 000

Read more

Statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Escalation of Measures to Combat COVID-19 Epidemic

article APO -
Download logo

Statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Escalation of Measures to Combat COVID-19 Epidemic:

My fellow South Africans,

It is a week since we declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster and announced a package of extraordinary measures to combat this grave public health emergency.

The response of the South African people to this crisis has been remarkable.

Millions of our people have u

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved