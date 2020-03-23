APO

The Secretary-General Appeals For Global Cease-Fire Amid The Threat Of Covid-19

By APO

News

FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Content provided by APO Group.
Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. 

The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith.  It attacks all, relentlessly.

Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world.

The most vulnerable — women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced — pay the highest price.

They are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.

Let’s not forget that in war-ravaged countries, health systems have collapsed.

Health professionals, already few in number, have often been targeted. 

Refugees and others displaced by violent conflict are doubly vulnerable.

The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war.

That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.

It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.

To warring parties, I say:

Pull back from hostilities.   

Put aside mistrust and animosity. 

Silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes. 

This is crucial…

To help create corridors for life-saving aid.

To open precious windows for diplomacy. 

To bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. 

Let us take inspiration from coalitions and dialogue slowly taking shape among rival parties in some parts to enable joint approaches to COVID-19.  But we need much more.

End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world.

It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now.

That is what our human family needs, now more than ever.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

