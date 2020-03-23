Travel Advisory N0.1 of 23 March, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Due to an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) corona virus (COVID-19) that can be spread from person-to-person globally and given the fact that cases of COVID-19 have been reported and cofirmed in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Government of Tan.zarna has instituted addit onal travel measures to limit the spread of the virus to the general public as of 23rd March 2020. In light of the above consideration, all travelers to The United Republic of Tanzania are strongly advised to adhere to the following instructions: –

• All travelers whether foreigners or returning residents arriving from COVI0-19 most affected countries, will be subjected to mandatory isolatlon for 14 days at their own cost at designated facilities identified by the Government. • Passengers should fill in Health Surveillance Form in the plane, or any other transport means and submit them to Port Health authorities upon arrival. • All travellers arriving will be subjected to an intensive screening and where necessary COVID-19 rapid testing. • All travellers will then be informed of the designated isolation facilities costs and arrangements in place and access to those facilities ' • After 14 days quarantine, passengers who have not developed syn:ptoms of coyiD-19 ay leave the facilities and will be required to register personl.mfomation for future possible tracking purpose. • All people residing in Tanzania are advised to avoid non-essential travels to COVID-19 affected countries. • In case_ of any medical emergency while in the United Republic of Tanzania, please call the Health Emergency Number 199 NB: This Travel Advisory notice will be updated as the situation evolves and more information on the outbreak becomes available. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Tanzania.