APO

Travel Advisory N0.1 of 23 March, 2020

By APO

News

articleReuters -

Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.
Read more
articleReuters -

Alexander Forbes cancels $56 mln plan to buy out shareholder

South African financial services group Alexander Forbes said on Monday a deal to purchase 200.8 million of its own shares from shareholder Mercer Africa for just over 1 billion rand ($56.36 million) was cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus on markets.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Sipho Maseko on how Telkom is responding to COVID-19

Telkom has announced a R15 million pledge to South Africa’s primary health-care sector especially for those who are fighting the Coronavirus battle in vulnerable communities. The group has also announced its response to reducing data costs for educational access during these times. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Maseko, CEO of Telkom.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Due to an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) corona virus (COVID-19) that can be spread from person-to-person globally and given the fact that cases of COVID-19 have been reported and cofirmed in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Government of Tan.zarna has instituted addit onal travel measures to limit the spread of the virus to the general public as of 23rd March 2020. In light of the above consideration, all travelers to The United Republic of Tanzania are strongly advised to adhere to the following instructions: –

• All travelers whether foreigners or returning residents arriving from COVI0-19 most affected countries, will be subjected to mandatory isolatlon for 14 days at their own cost at designated facilities identified by the Government. • Passengers should fill in Health Surveillance Form in the plane, or any other transport means and submit them to Port Health authorities upon arrival. • All travellers arriving will be subjected to an intensive screening and where necessary COVID-19 rapid testing. • All travellers will then be informed of the designated isolation facilities costs and arrangements in place and access to those facilities ' • After 14 days quarantine, passengers who have not developed syn:ptoms of coyiD-19 ay leave the facilities and will be required to register personl.mfomation for future possible tracking purpose. • All people residing in Tanzania are advised to avoid non-essential travels to COVID-19 affected countries. • In case_ of any medical emergency while in the United Republic of Tanzania,  please call the Health  Emergency Number 199 NB: This Travel Advisory  notice will  be updated as the  situation  evolves and more information on the outbreak becomes available. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Tanzania.

Previous articleEquatorial Guinea Grants Relief to Oil & Gas Services Companies
Next articleAlexander Forbes cancels $56 mln plan to buy out shareholder
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

FinancialCNBC Africa -

The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king

Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Schroders: Where to invest post COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
David Docherty, Thematic Investment Director at global asset manager Schroders joins CNBC Africa to discuss long term investments opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and markets chaos that has engulfed the world.
Read more
Videos

Kenya introduced new measures to fight Covid19 pandemic amid more confirmed cases

CNBC Africa -
Recent times have seen Kenya reporting eight new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of those who've tested positive to 15. In the statement, the Government warned nationals against taking the situation lightly and adjusted some of the previously announced measures to be even stricter – those measures included the suspension of all international flights. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Central Bank of Rwanda takes measures to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank of Rwanda has set up measures to support the economy amidst the COVID-19 crisis. John Rwangombwa, Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda for more.
Read more
Videos

Rwanda’s ICT companies deliver online courses during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
It’s now a week since the Rwandan government ordered closure of all schools and sent students back in their homes to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Now ICT companies in the country are providing online resources that enable students to keep learning during this period of COVID-19 outbreak. Rwanda ICT Chamber CEO Alex Ntale joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Equatorial Guinea Grants Relief to Oil & Gas Services Companies

APO APO -
Download logo

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea decided on the waiving of its fees for services companies in the country. This is the first action to be taken to support oil & gas services companies in Equatorial Guinea in the wake of the oil price drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices currently remain at around $20 a barrel, their lowest level since 1991.

“The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons took

Read more

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation recognized as Best Islamic Financier at the International Trade Finance Global (TFG) Trade Awards 2020

APO APO -

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has been named ‘Best Islamic Financier’ by the trade finance platform, Trade Finance Global (www.TradeFinanceGlobal.com), in cooperation with BAFT (www.BAFT.org).

The international work carried out by banks, financial institutions and technology vendors to enable trade has never been more important, particularly in an age of rapid d

Read more

Coronavirus: APO Group to support African governments in the fight against COVID-19

APO APO -

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, today announced they will support the dissemination of coronavirus-related information from African governments to the press and public.

APO Group will aggregate and distribute all relevant content issued by African governments for free through its press release distribution service and a specially-designed coronavirus tag (https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag) on https://www.Africa-Newsroom.co

Read more

Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations donate COVID-19 Medical Equipment to African Union Member States

APO APO -

Africa’s response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak received a boost today as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Government of Ethiopia received a consignment of medical equipment from the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations.

The shipment included over 1.5 million laboratory diagnostic test kits and over 100 tons of infection prevention and control commodities.

This relief initiative was launched by the P

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved