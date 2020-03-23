APO

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Welcomes Positive Responses by Libyan Parties to the Calls for a Humanitarian Pause, hopes for an immediate cessation of the fighting

Content provided by APO Group.
UNSMIL welcomes the positive responses by the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army to the calls for of a humanitarian pause, and hopes that they stop the fighting immediately on all fronts to allow national health authorities and health partners to respond to the potential threat of COVID-19 in the country.

UNSMIL calls on all parties to join forces, work together and direct their powers and resources to support Libyans and local authorities to improve their preparedness to battle this pandemic and prevent catastrophic consequences. This includes allowing unhindered access to the provisions of humanitarian assistance, goods and food items, and to allow WHO and health sector partners to work unimpeded in all parts of the country.

UNSMIL also hopes this humanitarian pause would eventually lead to the approval by both Libyan parties’ leadership of the UN-facilitated draft ceasefire agreement of 23 February, as reached in Geneva in the framework of the 5+5 intra-Libyan Joint Military Commission.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

