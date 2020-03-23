APO

UNMISS announces travel freeze to support COVID-19 prevention and preparedness

By APO

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has put a seven-day freeze on staff travelling into South Sudan as part of the peacekeeping mission’s support for national-led COVID-19 prevention efforts.

The decision will apply to all personnel except those who are critical to continuing UNMISS operations. Cargo flights will continue. The decision is effective at 23:59 Monday 23 March 2020.

Rotations of military peacekeepers were stopped on 4 March 2020 – well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – and all upcoming rotations have been put on hold.

Individual staff that have arrived more recently have been put into quarantine for 14 days and monitored regularly. Flights for UNMISS staff moving between different field locations within South Sudan have been limited to essential movements only.  

UNMISS peacekeepers are doing a very important job. Many people’s lives depend on us and the Mission is committed to maintaining its activities to protect civilians and build durable peace to the best of its ability given the challenges posed by COVID-19.

UNMISS will continue to respond proactively and rapidly to support South Sudan government efforts, while protecting its own personnel and the people that we are here to serve.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

