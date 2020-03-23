APO

Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Update: 23 March 2020

By APO

News

articleCNBC Africa -

FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
Read more
NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more
articleReuters -

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Today is a very sad day in the history of our nation, especially in the National response to COV1D-19. It is with deep sorrow and sadness that one of the only two positive cases confirmed so far died today.

Today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested a total 15 suspected cases, and contacts of the positive cases. All tested negative for COVID-19.

According to WHO, to date, more than 340 000 have been infected globally and more than 14 000 people have died. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just 4 days for the third 100,000 cases.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are some of the additional measures announced today by His Excellency, The President Cde. E. D. Mnangagwa, to minimise further spread of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. These additional measures take immediate effect.

Boarder control: Government has decided to ban all non-essential travel and traffic, both inbound and outbound; except for movement of cargo. Government will close all boarders to human traffic, excluding returning residents. Ban on entertainment and recreational activities: Government has put a blanket ban on gathering in nightclubs, bars, beerhalls, movie houses, swimming pools, gymnasium and sporting activities. Public gatherings: All public gatherings should not exceed 50 persons. These include religious fellowship, weddings, conferences, workshops and funerals. Hospital visits: Hospital visits have been reduced to one visit per day, involving one relative per patient.

The Ministry would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant in the prevention of COVID-19 and practice good personal hygiene including.

Washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub, Covering your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing. Additionally, all non-essential travel is strongly discouraged.

If you suspect COVID-19 disease, or wish to obtain more information on this disease, you are advised to call the following Ministry of Health and Child Care TOLLFREE HOTLINE numbers for assistance: +263714 734 593 or +263774 112 531.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Previous articleBreaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa
Next articleFULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nedbank announces measures to cushion its customers against coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail & Business Banking joins CNBC Africa for more on what the bank is doing to reduce the burden on its clients.
Read more
International

What Coronavirus Means For The Future Of Work From Home

CNBC -
Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 accord
Read more
article

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

Reuters -
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal

CNBC Africa -
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Escalation of Measures to Combat COVID-19 Epidemic

article APO -
Download logo

Statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Escalation of Measures to Combat COVID-19 Epidemic:

My fellow South Africans,

It is a week since we declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster and announced a package of extraordinary measures to combat this grave public health emergency.

The response of the South African people to this crisis has been remarkable.

Millions of our people have u

Read more

Coronavirus – Estawini: Measures to be Taken Following The National Emergency Declaration

APO APO -
Download logoA National Emergency was declared in Eswatinion the 17'th of March 2020. This was necessitated due to the rapid spread of the Corona Virus (Covid 19) across the globe. The primary crisis is one of Health due to the infection rate of this deadly virus and measures have been declared to try to curb the spread of the virus. The secondary crisis that Eswatiniis facing, is an economical one. As the world economy slows down, stock exchanges crash, trade flows are curtailed and movemen
Read more

COVID-19: Solidarity Message of the African Union Commission Chairperson to African Member States

APO APO -

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Th17BAD2ob4

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Commission (AUC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Benin: Declaration of three new cases of Covid-19 in Benin

APO APO -

Dear compatriots

Since this Sunday, March 2020, 22, Benin has registered three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Laboratory of hemorrhagic fever. With these three new cases, all Ivorian nationals live in Benin, our country now has five confirmed cases.

The first case is a 41-year-old man who stayed in Côte d'Ivoire from 3 to 8 March 2020. On March 18, he presented a symptoms of cough, rhinorrhea, sneezing and muscle pain. Suspect of C

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved