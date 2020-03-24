APO

B-roll – Coronavirus in Africa: UN system is fully activated to support countries in Africa

By APO

International

The pandemic is like ‘world war damage’ to the global economy, says executive | Capital Connection

Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment discusses how the coronavirus has impacted the global markets. He speaks about the U.S. introduction of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package saying “it is a huge budget.” _________________
International

‘Our goal is to build the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia’: Lazada CEO | Managing Asia

Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the entrance of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as a backer allowed the firm to "look further."
International

What it really means to be ‘Made in China’ | CNBC Reports

What does it mean to be ‘Made in China?’ As supply chains grow increasingly global, the answer is rarely simple. CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi reports from the world’s two largest economies. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
“We continue to hear alarming reports from around the world of large numbers of infections among health workers,” WHO's chief, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, told reporters in Geneva, adding in “If we don't prioritize protecting health workers, many people will die because the health worker who could have saved their lives is sick.” WHO

DESCRIPTION STORY: WHO / COVID-19 UPDATE TRT:4:11 SOURCE: WHO RESTRICTIONS: NONE LANGUAGE: ENGLISH /NATS DATELINE: 23 MARCH 2020, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND STORYLINE: The number of COVID-19 cases globally are is growing exponentially, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second hundred thousand cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases,” WHO’s Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said to reporters in Geneva on Monday (23 Mar). “Countries are doing their best to suppress infection and take pressure out of the epidemic and more importantly off the health system,” added Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, adding “we do know that that is very difficult to sustain.” As of March 23, WHO recorded 334 981 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in 190 countries. 14 652 people have died from COVID-19 so far. At the press conference, Dr Tedros said “to win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics – testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case, and tracing and quarantining every close contact.” He also said that the WHO continues to “hear alarming reports from around the world of large numbers of infections among health workers,” adding that “if we don't prioritize protecting health workers, many people will die because the health worker who could have saved their lives is sick.” Director-General underlined the WHO “has been working hard with many partners to rationalise and prioritize the use of personal protective equipment. Addressing the global shortage of these life-saving tools means addressing every part of the supply chain from raw materials to finished products.” As for the spread of the coronavirus throughout the African continent, Dr Ryan, who has some 25 years of experience in outbreak response said “I have found African countries and particularly communities in Africa to be exceptionally resilient, hugely creative and capable of mounting responses right from the community level up.” He also said “the UN system is fully activated to support countries in Africa. In preparation, we have established emergency diagnostic capacities in every country, we have sent personal protective equipment to nearly every country, in Africa. Our country officers are deployed in all countries in Africa.”  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

News

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more

FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight

CNBC Africa -
President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26...
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Reuters -
Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Nedbank announces measures to cushion its customers against coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail & Business Banking joins CNBC Africa for more on what the bank is doing to reduce the burden on its clients.
Coronavirus – Kenya: Water access critical to beating back COVID-19 spread in slum areas

APO APO -

As regular hand washing is a key tool in combating COVID-19, the UN and its partners are taking steps to ensure people living in informal settlements have access to running water at this critical time, according to the agency working to achieve more sustainable cities.

UN-Habitat said the impacts of the new coronavirus disease could be considerably higher on the urban poor living in slums, where overcrowding also makes it difficult to f

Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Dashboard and Report

APO APO -

The global community is racing to slow down and eventually halt the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives and sickened tens of thousands of others. In Africa, the virus has spread to dozens of countries within weeks. Countries across the continent are striving to limit widespread infections: identifying, isolating and treating patients; restricting movement, heightening surveillance and stepping up health precautions.

Since the start of the outbre

Coronavirus – Kenya: Ministry of Health Press Statement on the Update of Coronavirus in the Country as at 23rd March 2020

APO APO -
I updated you on Coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. We have called you again this afternoon to appraise you on what has transpired in the last 24 hours.

We have received confirmation of one (1} more case of a patient who has tested positive for Coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya to sixteen (16}.

The latest case is a close contact of one of the eight cases we reported. The Ministry, working with County

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Travel Advisory No.1 of 23.03.2020 – Update on COVID-19 in Tanzania

APO APO -

Due to an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) that can be spread from person-to-person globally and given the fact that cases of COVID-19 have been reported and confirmed in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Government of Tanzania has instituted additional travel measures to limit the spread of the virus to the general public as of 23rd March 2020.

In light of the above consideration, all travelers to the United Republic o

