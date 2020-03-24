APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, distributes Jack Ma and Alibaba Group contributions towards coronavirus testing and response

Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
articleReuters -

Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
VideosCNBC Africa -

NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
PM Abiy Ahmed Ali in collaboration with the AfricaCDC start distributing JackMa and AlibabaGroup contributions 2 enhance countries' capacities for testing and responce in all African MS. Uganda, Sudan South, Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya and Djibouti have received their supplies today

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Coronavirus

What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

CNBC Africa -
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts

CNBC Africa -
Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How Moody’s will rate SA’s lock-down?

CNBC Africa -
Last week South Africa’s Reserve Bank said it expects the economy to contract by 0.2 per cent. Could the economy be in for a more severe blow now that economic activity will be put on hold for three weeks? And how may South Africa’s national shutdown affect the looming ratings decision from Moody’s expected on Friday. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB Senior Economist joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

This is how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses in Rwanda

CNBC Africa -
As of last weekend the Government of Rwanda deemed all bars closed, and all restaurants and cafe's only open for take away services for an initial period of two weeks. That leaves the country that's officially on lock down with no choice but to cook or order their food to go, and with local security forces peppering the streets ensuring that quarantine rules are followed, food delivery services are becoming more useful than ever. Insert Vuba Vuba, the delivery service that emerged when Jumia officially closed it's Rwanda operations at the end of last year. Albert Munyabugingo, Founder of the service joins CNBC Africa to explain how the lock down has affected his business.
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 2 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria

APO APO -

2 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.

As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
COVID-19 Scientific and Public Health Policy Update – (March 24, 2020)

APO APO -
In addition to our weekly brief on the spread of COVID-19 and the actions that Africa CDC is taking to help member states, Africa CDC has begun to share a weekly brief detailing the latest changes in scientific knowledge and public health policy changes, as well as updates to the latest guidance from WHO and others. Contents of this document are not intended to serve as recommendations from the Africa CDC; rather, it is a summary of the factbase to help inform member states. It i

Coronavirus – Cameroon : First death from COVID-19 in Cameroon

APO APO -
Unfortunately, we have just recorded our first death from COVID-19 in Cameroon. This is patient 3 who came to us from Italy already very affected by the disease. Sincere condolences to his family and courage to our health professionals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
Coronavirus in Africa: 43 Countries with positive cases 2,046 (24 March 2020 – 10:00 am EAT)

APO APO -

Countries (43) and with positive cases (2,046): Algeria (230), Angola (2), Benin (5), Burkina Faso (114), Cameroon (56), Cape Verde (3), Central African Republic (4), Chad (3), Congo (4), Côte d'Ivoire (25), Djibouti (3), DRC (45), Egypt (366), Equatorial Guinea (9), Eritrea (1), Eswatini (5), Ethiopia (12), Gabon (6), Gambia (2), Ghana (27), Guinea (4), Kenya (25), Liberia (3), Madagascar (17), Mauritius (36), Mauritania (2), Morocco (143), Mozambique (1),  Namibia (4), Niger

