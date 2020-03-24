Coronavirus – Eswatini: Prime Minister’s Statement

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

His Majesty King Mswati III and Ingwenyama has commanded Government to introduce a partial lockdown on selected sectors of the economy to curtail the spread of coronavirus with effect from 27 March 2020. His Majesty emphasises that the economy must continue to be strong and robust to ensure that the partial lockdown does not ground the Kingdom.

The increasing number of confirmed cases in the country calls for all Of us to be vigilant and responsible in all our actions in order to quickly turn the tide against this rampaging Virus. His Majesty has therefore commanded that the King's birthday Resource Mobilisation Committee should now fundraise for COVID-19.

Through the counsel of His Majesty, Government has established Emergency coordination structures that will implement the COVID-19 Emergency Plan. These committees include a Cabinet sub-committee, Emergency Task Force, Regional and Sector Committees. They have now hit the ground running, working on effective response measures to contain the spread of the Virus across our communities. May I pass my gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister and all members of these committees for their devotion and dedication to this cause, I applaud all EmaSwati who continue to heed to health precautions to combat coronavirus and adhere to measures introduced by Government to curb the spread Of this pandemic. My gratitude all goes to all the companies that have poured in resources to support the fight against COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.