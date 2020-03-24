Coronavirus – Kenya: Ministry of Health Press Statement on the Update of Coronavirus in the Country as at 23rd March 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

I updated you on Coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. We have called you again this afternoon to appraise you on what has transpired in the last 24 hours.

We have received confirmation of one (1} more case of a patient who has tested positive for Coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya to sixteen (16}.

The latest case is a close contact of one of the eight cases we reported. The Ministry, working with County Governments has traced 646 persons who had come into close contact with the confirmed cases. Ninety six (96) of these contacts have already been released from our follow up program after completing the 14 days follow up period. Those remaining in our follow up list are 550.

