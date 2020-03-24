Coronavirus – Kenya: Nine more people test positive for Coronavirus from four counties

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Nine more people have tested positive of coronavirus from four counties, Nairobi Mombasa, Kilifi and kwale. Seven are Kenyans and two are foreigners

KomeshaCorona media briefing by Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe

