APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Water access critical to beating back COVID-19 spread in slum areas

By APO

News

InternationalCNBC -

The pandemic is like ‘world war damage’ to the global economy, says executive | Capital Connection

Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment discusses how the coronavirus has impacted the global markets. He speaks about the U.S. introduction of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package saying “it is a huge budget.” _________________
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

‘Our goal is to build the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia’: Lazada CEO | Managing Asia

Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the entrance of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as a backer allowed the firm to "look further."
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

What it really means to be ‘Made in China’ | CNBC Reports

What does it mean to be ‘Made in China?’ As supply chains grow increasingly global, the answer is rarely simple. CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi reports from the world’s two largest economies. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As regular hand washing is a key tool in combating COVID-19, the UN and its partners are taking steps to ensure people living in informal settlements have access to running water at this critical time, according to the agency working to achieve more sustainable cities.

UN-Habitat said the impacts of the new coronavirus disease could be considerably higher on the urban poor living in slums, where overcrowding also makes it difficult to follow other recommended measures such as social distancing and self-isolation.

UN-Habitat is based in Nairobi, home to the Kibera slum, where people live hand-to-mouth and water access points are hard to find. They are even harder to get to when movement restrictions are in place, in the hope of preventing further spread of the disease.

As resident Anna Nyokabi put it: “We don’t have enough water to drink and cook our food, so where will we get water to wash our hands frequently?” 

More than two billion affected

If the international community is to beat back COVID-19, then Governments must provide Ms. Nyobaki – and the more than two billion people worldwide like her – with continuous access to sufficient water. 

That’s the opinion of 10 independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“People living in informal settlements, those who are homeless, rural populations, women, children, older persons, people with disabilities, migrants, refugees and all other groups vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic need to have continuous access to sufficient and affordable water”, they said in a statement issued on Monday. 

“Only this will allow them to comply with the recommendations of health institutions to keep strict hygiene measures”. 

The experts, who are not UN staff nor are they paid by the Organization, called on Governments to immediately prohibit cuts to those people who cannot pay their water bill. 

“It is also essential that they provide water free of cost for the duration of the crisis to people in poverty and those affected by the upcoming economic hardship. Public and private service providers must be enforced to comply with these fundamental measures”, they added. 

UN-Water working with providers and communities

To address water access in slums, a coalition of UN agencies under the banner of UN-Water is working with national and local governments, as well as civil society organizations, women, youth groups and community leaders. 

They are supporting a UN-Habitat-led global network of small-scale water and sanitation service providers, utilities and authorities.  The network offers peer-to-peer support on a not-for-profit basis, and can provide technical advice, online training and other support, in addition to sharing information and active learning on COVID-19 response. 

“Utilities can be encouraged to maintain water and sanitation service continuity and in ensuring affordability is not a barrier to access for the urban poor”, said UN-Habitat, which is a member of UN-Water. 

UN agencies, programmes and other entities are also putting emergency safe drinking water and handwashing facilities in key locations in informal settlements and high-density public places such as markets, and bus stations. 

They also are actively engaging community leaders and groups through existing slum networks, youth centres and networks, to train community leaders, to manage handwashing facilities, and to disseminate information about COVID-19.  

Finally, in their work they are prioritizing the elderly and people living with chronic medical conditions who are the most vulnerable to the impacts of the disease.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Dashboard and Report
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

article

FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight

CNBC Africa -
President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
Read more
News

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26...
Read more
article

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Reuters -
Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Read more
Videos

Nedbank announces measures to cushion its customers against coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail & Business Banking joins CNBC Africa for more on what the bank is doing to reduce the burden on its clients.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Dashboard and Report

APO APO -

The global community is racing to slow down and eventually halt the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives and sickened tens of thousands of others. In Africa, the virus has spread to dozens of countries within weeks. Countries across the continent are striving to limit widespread infections: identifying, isolating and treating patients; restricting movement, heightening surveillance and stepping up health precautions.

Since the start of the outbre

Read more

B-roll – Coronavirus in Africa: UN system is fully activated to support countries in Africa

APO APO -
Download logo

“We continue to hear alarming reports from around the world of large numbers of infections among health workers,” WHO's chief, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, told reporters in Geneva, adding in “If we don't prioritize protecting health workers, many people will die because the health worker who could have saved their lives is sick.” WHO

Watch Video Here: https://bit.ly/33L2HMj

DESCRIPTION STORY: WHO / COVID-19 UPDATE TRT:4

Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Ministry of Health Press Statement on the Update of Coronavirus in the Country as at 23rd March 2020

APO APO -
Download logo

I updated you on Coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. We have called you again this afternoon to appraise you on what has transpired in the last 24 hours.

We have received confirmation of one (1} more case of a patient who has tested positive for Coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya to sixteen (16}.

The latest case is a close contact of one of the eight cases we reported. The Ministry, working with County

Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Travel Advisory No.1 of 23.03.2020 – Update on COVID-19 in Tanzania

APO APO -

Due to an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) that can be spread from person-to-person globally and given the fact that cases of COVID-19 have been reported and confirmed in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Government of Tanzania has instituted additional travel measures to limit the spread of the virus to the general public as of 23rd March 2020.

In light of the above consideration, all travelers to the United Republic o

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved