Coronavirus – Namibia: Update an COVID-19 in Namibia (24 March 2020)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is announcing a fifth and sixth case in Namibia of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). Like the first two cases, the latest case is also travel-related.

The 5th case is a 44-year-old Namibian male. Pilot. He went to Johannesburg on 07 February 2020 and returned on 13 February 2020. He had a visitor who is a fellow Pilot from South Africa before he got sick. Samples were taken and result came out positive. Arrangements have been made to put him in isolation.

The 6th case is a 21-year-old Namibian male, student studying at WITS University in South Africa. He was tested in South Africa, but travelled back before results came out. The results came out today as positive. He is admitted in isolation.

There are still no thrown cases of local transmission in Namibia, and no COVID-19 deaths.

As a reminder, all Namibians should adhere to regulations prescribed during the declaration of a National State of Emergency on 15 March 2020. People are encouraged to avoid crowds, wash hands with soap and running water, avoid touching faces, and stay away from other people when sick. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Those concerned that they may have COVID-19 or with other questions can call the MoHSS hotline at 0800 100 100.

