Coronavirus – Nigeria: 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun

One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case

As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death.

