Coronavirus – Nigeria: Two New Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria

Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
Nigeria’s MPC retains MPR at 13.5%

In a surprise move, Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee kept its key policy rate unchanged at 13.5 per cent and also retained all its policy parameters. CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele also stressed that tightening the MPR could reduce money supply and also aggregate demand, while loosening at this time could exacerbate the already worsening inflation. CNBC Africa's Wole Famurewa breaks down the MPC's decision with Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Lanre Buluro, Director of Chapel Hill Denham, and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria....
Nigeria MPC: What’s at stake ahead of Nigeria’s COVID-19 rate decision

The Bank of Ghana announced a 150 Basis point cut of its benchmark interest rate to 14.5 per cent, while the South African Reserve Bank cut its Repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.25 percent. Joining CNBC Africa to analyse the global monetary policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic as we await the decision of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee, are Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Lanre Buluro Director, Chapel Hill Denham and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers....
Content provided by APO Group.

As at 1pm, 24th March, 2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 case in Lagos, 1 case in Ogun, one case is a returning traveller. The 2nd case is contact of a previously confirmed case.

42 confirmed cases, 39 active cases, 2 discharged, 1 death.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms

South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Big tech may lose advertising revenue amid coronavirus crisis, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Dexter Thillien, senior industry analyst at Fitch Solutions, discusses how the tech sector is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Life and the economy will not be normalized soon, OECD chief says | Squawk Box Europe

OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria outlines the global economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
