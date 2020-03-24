Coronavirus – Nigeria: Two New Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at 1pm, 24th March, 2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 case in Lagos, 1 case in Ogun, one case is a returning traveller. The 2nd case is contact of a previously confirmed case.

42 confirmed cases, 39 active cases, 2 discharged, 1 death.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo