Energy Law Firm offers support to businesses affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic and the oil industry crisis

Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
Recognizing the toll that the Covid-19 Pandemic has taken on the oil and gas industry, Centurion law Group (https://CenturionLG.com/) will assist small and mid-sized African businesses that are currently dealing with the economic impact of the Coronavirus, which is hitting many African countries. With our strong African footprint, we believe it is an opportunity to give back to a continent that has given so much to us.   Our firm will offer assistance to local services companies in our countries of operation on contractual disputes, employment issues and compliance matters. We will also extend our support to multinational entities at significantly discounted rates.

“While we believe that the industry will bounce back from this and come out even stronger and more united, we feel a great sense of duty at this time when the worst effects of the crisis are being felt on a daily basis,” stated Zion Adeoye, Managing Director of Centurion Law Group.    In this regard, we are joining hands with the African Energy Chamber in its call for relief measures and tax incentives for oil and gas companies to ensure that jobs are protected, and business can rebound.   Across Africa, more than 130 lawyers working for our clients have already been set up to work remotely and will continue supporting our oil and gas clients and service companies through this Coronavirus crisis.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Centurion Law Group.

About Centurion: Centurion (https://CenturionLG.com/) is a leading pan-African legal and energy advisory group with extensive experience in the oil and gas sector. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specializes in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa with offices and affiliates in Ghana, Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, South Sudan, Nigeria, Gabon, Angola and Senegal.

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts

Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How Moody’s will rate SA’s lock-down?

Last week South Africa’s Reserve Bank said it expects the economy to contract by 0.2 per cent. Could the economy be in for a more severe blow now that economic activity will be put on hold for three weeks? And how may South Africa’s national shutdown affect the looming ratings decision from Moody’s expected on Friday. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB Senior Economist joins CNBC Africa for more.
This is how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses in Rwanda

As of last weekend the Government of Rwanda deemed all bars closed, and all restaurants and cafe's only open for take away services for an initial period of two weeks. That leaves the country that's officially on lock down with no choice but to cook or order their food to go, and with local security forces peppering the streets ensuring that quarantine rules are followed, food delivery services are becoming more useful than ever. Insert Vuba Vuba, the delivery service that emerged when Jumia officially closed it's Rwanda operations at the end of last year. Albert Munyabugingo, Founder of the service joins CNBC Africa to explain how the lock down has affected his business.
