New dawn for Somalia: Arrears owed to the African Development Bank Group cleared

Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
VideosCNBC Africa -

This is how COVID-19 affecting local businesses in Rwanda

As of last weekend the Government of Rwanda deemed all bars closed, and all restaurants and cafe's only open for take away services for an initial period of two weeks. That leaves the country that's officially on lock down with no choice but to cook or order their food to go, and with local security forces peppering the streets ensuring that quarantine rules are followed, food delivery services are becoming more useful than ever. Insert Vuba Vuba, the delivery service that emerged when Jumia officially closed it's Rwanda operations at the end of last year. Albert Munyabugingo, Founder of the service joins CNBC Africa to explain how the lock down has affected his business.
VideosCNBC Africa -

UNECA on COVID-19’s impact on African economies

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa predicts that coronavirus will cut 1.4 per cent off Africa’s $2.1 trillion GDP due to widespread disruption of business on the continent and across the world. According to estimates, countries on the continent have so far lost an estimated $29 billion to the coronavirus economic disruption, an amount equal to Uganda’s gross domestic product. Dr Mama Keita, Director of UN Economic Commission for Africa in Eastern Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Arrears on loans owed by Somalia to the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) Group have been cleared following the payment in full of $122.55 million by the governments of the United Kingdom and the European Union, marking the end of sanctions and the resumption of full re-engagement between the Bank Group and the East African nation. 

The long road to resolution of Somalia’s debt arrears began in 2014 and included the completion of three Staff Monitored Programs of the International Monetary Fund, and significant advances on a fourth program.

The process saw the high level of political commitment and consistent engagement of Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed 'Farmaajo', and Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre. This translated into the implementation of reforms that gave confidence to international financial institutions, including the African Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking on behalf of the Somali government, Minister of Finance, Abdirahman Beileh, said: “The settlement of the arrears of Somalia to the African Development Bank, is a new beginning for us in Somalia. We stuck with our reforms, we were persistent, and it has paid off”.

In response, Bank President Akinwumi Adesina noted that it was a historic moment for Somalia. “I am absolutely delighted that the African Development Bank provided the leadership needed to push for and successfully negotiate the arrears clearance for Somalia. It was a reflection of the power of partnerships and consensus building,” Adesina said.

Adesina further noted, “I commend the government of Somalia for their diligence in implementing reforms, and the UK government and the European Union for paying off Somalia’s arrears to the African Development Bank Group. Together, we got it done for the people of Somalia.”

The Bank Group will immediately provide a new policy-based operation to help boost economic growth and accelerated development of Somalia.

The Bank’s current portfolio in Somalia totals $135 million, covering operations in the agriculture, water and sanitation, transport, social and energy sectors, and capacity building for multiple sectors of the economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank, the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 37 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: j.mp/AfDB_Media

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Burundi suspends all flights to prevent spread of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
In Burundi, the Minister in charge of Public Security suspended all flights in and out of the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He further said borders into the country will remain open and citizens are advised not to travel to countries that already have COVID-19 cases. Analyst, Jean Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa on the measures put forward by the country.
Nigeria’s MPC retains MPR at 13.5%

CNBC Africa -
In a surprise move, Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee kept its key policy rate unchanged at 13.5 per cent and also retained all its policy parameters. CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele also stressed that tightening the MPR could reduce money supply and also aggregate demand, while loosening at this time could exacerbate the already worsening inflation. CNBC Africa's Wole Famurewa breaks down the MPC's decision with Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Lanre Buluro, Director of Chapel Hill Denham, and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria....
Nigeria MPC: What’s at stake ahead of Nigeria’s COVID-19 rate decision

CNBC Africa -
The Bank of Ghana announced a 150 Basis point cut of its benchmark interest rate to 14.5 per cent, while the South African Reserve Bank cut its Repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.25 percent. Joining CNBC Africa to analyse the global monetary policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic as we await the decision of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee, are Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Lanre Buluro Director, Chapel Hill Denham and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers....
S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms

Reuters -
South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
