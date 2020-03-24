APO

ROAM Africa announces remote work policy for employees due to COVID-19

By APO

News

articleReuters -

S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms

South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
Read more
articleReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Understanding consumer behavior thresholds

Nielsen Africa say they have identified six key consumer behaviour threshold levels that tie directly to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Sun, Managing Director for Nielsen Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

ROAM Africa (Ringier One Africa Media) (https://Roam.Africa), Africa’s leading classifieds group, today announced that it is requiring all employees to work remotely as part of efforts to protect its workforce from the COVID-19 virus.

In February, ROAM Africa increased travel restrictions and implemented a self-quarantine policy for its staff traveling to countries with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the continent, ROAM Africa moved to mandate the new remote work policy.

Starting this week, 400 staff in Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and South Africa are working remotely.

“Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge, but African countries face particular headwinds from the virus given their fragile economies and underdeveloped health care systems. Its impact in the region could be severe. In these unprecedented times, we’re committed to the safety of our staff. Our employees’ well-being and health are critical to our ability to continue our important work of connecting people to opportunity,” said Clemens Weitz, ROAM Africa CEO.

ROAM Africa’s Head of Talent, Heather O’Shea is leading the shift to remote operations.

“The most important thing right now is the safety and well-being of our staff members – and we have been swift to move to a remote working policy. But working from home can be challenging, so this is only the start: the challenge is to equip our people and teams with the right mindset and tools to work effectively from home. This comes with investments that we are willing to make,” said O’Shea.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ROAM.

About ROAM Africa and ROAM Jobs: The ROAM Africa Group (“Ringier One Africa Media”) (https://Roam.Africa), is a leading digital classifieds group in Sub-Saharan Africa. Unified by its mission to connect Africans to opportunities and be Africa’s most user-centric marketplace company, it operates across eight Sub-Saharan countries.

The portfolio includes leading brands Jobberman (www.Jobberman.com), BrighterMonday (www.BrighterMonday.co.ke), Cheki (www.Cheki.com), ZoomTanzania (www.ZoomTanzania.com), Expat-Dakar (www.Expat-Dakar.com), PigiaMe (www.PigiaMe.co.ke), BuyRentKenya (www.BuyRentKenya.com) and Qefira (www.Qefira.com).

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Estawini
Next articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the U.S economic stimulus could minimise COVID-19 impact on global markets & oil prices

CNBC Africa -
Oil market clawed back some gains in anticipation of a N2 trillion U.S economic stimulus which could minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and in turn support oil demand although, U.S Congress is yet to agree on the rescue package. For more on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market, Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner of Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria Medical Association asks doctors on strike to resume duty

CNBC Africa -
President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, says there’s need for more orientation and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention measures as poverty and weak health systems may get in the way. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports.
Read more
Videos

How Master Drilling plans to deal with COVID-19 impact

CNBC Africa -
Master Drilling has experienced some positivity off emerging currency weakness as its business generates is US dollars revenues and increased its annual revenue by 6.9 per cent to $148.3 million. The group has ended its Africa operations in Zambia and Mali and is currently holding onto the prolonged volatility in South Africa. Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How investors can navigate the upcoming economic crisis

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa prepares to enter a 21 day national shut down from Thursday evening, the world is left to digest the stark losses that have been seen in global markets over the past 3 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the ways in which investors can navigate the current economic crisis is Han Tan, Market Analyst at FXTM.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria

APO APO -

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun

One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case

As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Estawini

APO APO -
Download logo

The Ministry of Health on Monday 23 March 2020, received 63 CO C-19 results, of which one (1) Was positive and 62 negative

1) A 52 year old male who had travelled to the United States in March, He is presently stable and under medical care.

Contact tracing has been Initiated,

The Ministry of Health wishes to re-iterate the importance of cooperaling with health advice on prevention measures and especially on self ­Isolation. 

Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) & Partners are Supporting Surveillance Activities Across the African Region

APO APO -

Early detection is vital to containing the #COVID19 pandemic on the continent. @WHO & partners are supporting surveillance activities across the African Region including point of entry monitoring at Murtala Muhammed Nigeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus in Africa: 43 countries with 1,788 positive cases

APO APO -

Countries (43) and with positive cases (1,788): Algeria (230), Angola (2), Benin (5), Burkina Faso (99), Cameroon (56), Cape Verde (1), Central African Republic (4), Chad (3), Congo (4), Côte d'Ivoire (25), Djibouti (3), DRC (45), Egypt (366), Equatorial Guinea (9), Eritrea (1), Eswatini (5), Ethiopia (12), Gabon (6), Gambia (2), Ghana (27), Guinea (4), Kenya (16), Liberia (3), Madagascar (12), Mauritius (36), Mauritania (2), Morocco (134), Mozambique (1),  Namibia (4), Niger (

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved