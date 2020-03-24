ROAM Africa announces remote work policy for employees due to COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

ROAM Africa (Ringier One Africa Media) (https://Roam.Africa), Africa’s leading classifieds group, today announced that it is requiring all employees to work remotely as part of efforts to protect its workforce from the COVID-19 virus.

In February, ROAM Africa increased travel restrictions and implemented a self-quarantine policy for its staff traveling to countries with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the continent, ROAM Africa moved to mandate the new remote work policy.

Starting this week, 400 staff in Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and South Africa are working remotely.

“Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge, but African countries face particular headwinds from the virus given their fragile economies and underdeveloped health care systems. Its impact in the region could be severe. In these unprecedented times, we’re committed to the safety of our staff. Our employees’ well-being and health are critical to our ability to continue our important work of connecting people to opportunity,” said Clemens Weitz, ROAM Africa CEO.

ROAM Africa’s Head of Talent, Heather O’Shea is leading the shift to remote operations.

“The most important thing right now is the safety and well-being of our staff members – and we have been swift to move to a remote working policy. But working from home can be challenging, so this is only the start: the challenge is to equip our people and teams with the right mindset and tools to work effectively from home. This comes with investments that we are willing to make,” said O’Shea.

