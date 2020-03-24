APO

What’s the easiest way to be a “CEO”? Come and be TECNO Mobile’s Camera Experience Officers

By APO

News

InternationalCNBC -

US needs $3.2 trillion stimulus to tackle coronavirus, Scaramucci says | Capital Connection

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge, discusses the U.S. response to tackling the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
articleCNBC -

Investors should look towards Asia or China as virus moves to the West: expert | Street Signs Asia

In the U.S., the economic impact of the virus has hit. Many small businesses which employ about 60% of the workforce only have days of cash flow going by estimates, says Andrew Harmstone of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How innovation can drive Africa’s healthcare systems

Technological disruptions have been revolutionising entire business models from financial services, to retail and more. So how can Africa’s health systems benefit from this trend? Osh Agabi, Founder and CEO of Koniku joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi to explore how innovation can help drive growth and improve health outcomes in Africa....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

What’s the best way to get the word out about an exciting new piece of technology? Sometimes, letting people see what they can do with it for themselves is the perfect way to go.

Ahead of the launch of its latest TECNO CAMON 15 series smartphone, TECNO Mobile (www.TECNOMobile.com) is recruiting 100 CAMON CEO (Camera Experience Officer) in Nigeria and 25 in Ghana to experience the new CAMON 15 series mobile phone to pilot the feature that really makes this device shine: it’s ultra-high pixel camera.

Who will win the next CAMON device? This is first of its kind and we are excited to share this experience with you. Click here to join #CAMONCEO activity https://bit.ly/3dnbqZv in Nigeria and https://bit.ly/398bTLW in Ghana.

Known as CAMON ‘CEOs’ – Camera Experience Officers – the 125 fans picked for this exciting opportunity will be chosen based on their talents working behind a camera lens. For those who make the cut, it will be a chance to discover some of the latest camera technology available in the smartphone market today, with equally impressive hardware and AI software features to explore.

Choosing CAMON’s new ‘CEOs’

TECNO Mobile wants the first people to experience the TECNO CAMON 15 series – the ‘CEOs’ – to be the photography enthusiasts this phone was made for.

The first step to becoming a Camera Experience Officer is finding (or taking from scratch) the single most beautiful photo in your collection of smartphone snaps. Candidates will then have to submit their photos and specify what device they were using when they took their photos. TECNO Mobile will put all of the photo submissions to a public vote on social media. The pictures with the most likes will determine who gets to take the TECNO CAMON 15 series for a pre-release test drive.

Once they have their TECNO CAMON 15 series smartphones in hand, ‘CEOs’ will begin reporting back on TECNO SPOT and other social media with their best shots and impressions of the phone, letting others who are still waiting for its official release learn what makes it so special through each of their own perspectives.

Shooting with the TECNO CAMON 15 series

It goes without saying that TECNO Mobile has packed some amazing new features into the TECNO CAMON 15 series for its ‘CEOs’ to experiment with.

At the top of the list is 64-megapixel Ultra HD, which enhances clarity by up to 68% thanks to its rear camera array that can magnify beautiful images to virtually any scale photographers desire. Ultra HD is also designed to perform well in darker environments and works with AI features to identify and react to changing shot scenarios.

The other major feature ‘CEOs’ are sure to appreciate is the TECNO CAMON 15 series Super Night Mode. Where most cameras tend to blur different light sources together and darken around shadows, the TECNO CAMON 15 series isolates each of the individual features in night scenes using 15-frame DSP RAW processing, opening up a whole new world for expressions.

All told, the TECNO CAMON 15 series is a whole new type of gadget that is likely to give smartphone users a boost of creativity when it comes to photography. With TECNO’s ‘CEOs’ onboard to highlight what it’s capable of, everyone looking forward to its actual amazing functions is sure to find inspiration in the meanwhile.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleHow innovation can drive Africa’s healthcare systems
Next articleInvestors should look towards Asia or China as virus moves to the West: expert | Street Signs Asia
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

UK is on total lockdown | Capital Connection

CNBC -
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to “stay home” and for all shops, gyms and places of worship to close. CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick reports from London’s empty streets saying that the Metropolitan police will have the ability to d
Read more
International

Hoping to see recovery if the Fed uses stimulus money correctly, says economist | Capital Connection

CNBC -
“We don’t want these businesses to shut down permanently, we want them to have the cash to come out of it and resume businesses,” says Christopher Payne, chief economist of Peninsula Real Estate Management. He discusses the U.S. stimulus pack
Read more
International

The pandemic is like ‘world war damage’ to the global economy, says executive | Capital Connection

CNBC -
Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment discusses how the coronavirus has impacted the global markets. He speaks about the U.S. introduction of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package saying “it is a huge budget.” _________________
Read more
International

‘Our goal is to build the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia’: Lazada CEO | Managing Asia

CNBC -
Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the entrance of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as a backer allowed the firm to "look further."
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Press Update

APO APO -
Download logo

As of the last update sent on Monday 23rd March 2020:

There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital. All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition. 3 patients were undergoing investigations and have tested negative. There is 1 patient undergoing investigation. There are 76 persons in quarantine at the three facilities; in Perseverance, Roche Caiman and Beau Vallon. Th
Read more

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID does not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Darfur

APO APO -
Download logo

Further to current reports in the news and social media about the existence of 8 suspected cases of COVID-19 amongst its troops in Kass Locality, South Darfur, UNAMID’s Medical Section has categorically dismissed these reports.

The entire military contingent which is subject to these rumours has been under self- quarantine, in accordance with UNAMID’s COVID-19 preparedness measures, recommendations of the Government of Sudan health authorities and in

Read more

COVID-19: Children at Heightened Risk of Abuse

APO APO -

Hundreds of millions of children around the world will likely face increasing threats to their safety and wellbeing – including mistreatment, gender-based violence, exploitation, social exclusion and separation from caregivers – because of actions taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. UNICEF is urging governments to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children amidst the intensifying socioeconomic fallout from the disease. The UN children’s agency, together wi

Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Water access critical to beating back COVID-19 spread in slum areas

APO APO -

As regular hand washing is a key tool in combating COVID-19, the UN and its partners are taking steps to ensure people living in informal settlements have access to running water at this critical time, according to the agency working to achieve more sustainable cities.

UN-Habitat said the impacts of the new coronavirus disease could be considerably higher on the urban poor living in slums, where overcrowding also makes it difficult to f

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved