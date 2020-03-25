APO

African Energy Chamber encouraged by Recent Gas Monetization Drive in Côte d’Ivoire

By APO

News

InternationalCNBC -

Shutdown in New Zealand will impact workers, says Wesfarmers director | Capital Connection

Major retailers across New Zealand are shutting down their stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Rob Scott, managing director at Wesfarmers speaks about the current lockdown and discusses the importance of maintaining supply and supportin
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

US reached a deal on stimulus bill | Capital Connection

The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal on a stimulus bill to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC’s Matthew Taylor. Story: https://cnb.cx/2UzJoBx ____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International T
Read more
articleReuters -

Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Côte d’Ivoire is establishing a new energy leadership in West Africa following several initiatives taken to monetize natural gas across power generation and public transport. In a region rich in natural gas, such initiatives are driving Côte d’Ivoire’s energy transition and paving the way for more industrialization and jobs creation.

Since January 2020, the country has secured key financing for its major gas-to-power projects, Azito and Atinkou. The former is a brownfield expansion of the existing Azito gas-to-power station, a 460MW plant owned and operated by Globeleq which uses natural gas supplied from Côte d’Ivoire’s offshore gas fields. Azito is being expanded by 253MW and its expansion project reached financial close in January 2020. Upon completion, the Azito plant will represent about 30 percent of Côte d’Ivoire’s installed power generation capacity.  The expansion project relies on a debt financing package of EUR 264 million provided by several financial institutions such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB); the West African Development Bank (BOAD); the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and a pool of European Development Finance Institutions (EDFIs). Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energies of Côte d’Ivoire, M. Abdourahmane Cisse, laid the foundation stone for Phase IV on March 7th, 2020 and first power is expected this year.

The latter, Atinkou or Ciprel V, is a project carried out by the Eranove Group to develop a 390MW combined cycle gas-to-power station outside of Abidjan. A 20-year concession agreement was signed for the project in December 2018, and it just secured a financing package of EUR 303 million from the International Finance Corporation in March 2020. The full debt financing package was provided by several financial institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO, Germany’s Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund).

The government is also enabling the right kind of business environment for the sector to thrive. Four decrees were signed in the Council of Ministers on March 11th, 2020, to renew the exclusive exploitation authorization for the oil and gas fields of Foxtrot, Mahi, Manta and Marlin in Block CI-27. The decrees extend each authorization by 10 years, with the explicit goal of “ensuring the stable and continued supply of gas to the new power plants CIPREL 5 and AZITO 4 and guarantee national power supply sufficiency.”

The African Energy Chamber is extremely encouraged by such developments, not only because they will allow Côte d’Ivoire to generate cheaper and cleaner power, but because they demonstrate financial institutions’ continued appetite for Africa’s gas-to-power sector. According to a 2018 study by Power Africa, sub-Saharan Africa has the potential to develop 400GW of gas-to-power capacity based on its known gas reserves. Côte d’Ivoire is one of the market with the highest potential and Power Africa estimates that over 1.2GW of gas-to-power capacity could be developed there by 2030. The ongoing expansion of Azito and construction of the new Atinkou plants have set Côte d’Ivoire on a path to fully exploit that potential, and open the way for its African neighbors to follow.

But Côte d’Ivoire is not stopping there. At the end of 2018, its transport company SOTRA (Abidjan’s Transport Company) received 50 buses that run on compressed natural gas (CNG). These buses are part of the world’s latest vehicles running on CNG technology, and are providing additional monetization to the country’s offshore gas reserves. Following successful trials since 2018, up to 150 CNG buses are expected to be driving on Abidjan’s roads by 2021.

“At times when hydrocarbons are being criticized the world over for emitting too much carbon emissions, we need African nations to take the lead in showcasing the benefits of natural gas for the planet and for Africa’s industrialization and jobs creation efforts,” declared Mickaël Vogel, Director of Strategy at the African Energy Chamber. “Natural gas vehicles are an effective answer to environmental concerns, and so are gas-to-power plants who emit about twice as less carbon as stations run on diesel and coal. Such developments will justify increased investment into upstream gas developments and support the development of the entire value-chain, from gas production to gas monetization.”

Côte d’Ivoire is showing the way for other African economies to monetize their gas across industries, from power to transport, fertilizers and petrochemicals. Natural gas is a resource of the future for Africa and its utilization needs to be further encouraged as a way to create jobs and support overall industrialization in the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: United Nations (UN) in Nigeria strengthens COVID-19 containment and care, mobilizes $2 million for key support to Government
Next articleNigeria: COVID-19 Cases on the Rise
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

article

Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

Reuters -
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
Read more
Videos

NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

CNBC Africa -
The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

CNBC Africa -
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts

CNBC Africa -
Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

SIMFY Africa, MusicTime & Ayoba join the fight against COVID-19

APO APO -
Download logo

SIMFY Africa (www.SIMFYAfrica.com) via its mobile applications namely “ayoba®” and “MusicTime®” are joining the community effort to inform and provide comfort to its users around Covid-19.

Ayoba® an instant messaging app with channels has now 3 dedicated channels providing trusted information on the COVID-19. Mainly sourced from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the information aims at informing ayoba® users about the pa

Read more

Coronavirus: Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #5

APO APO -
Download logo

The joint Government and partners’ verification of beneficiaries in Guji zone was suspended until at least the two-week Government ban on public gatherings ends on 30 March; a measure taken in a bid to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

In order to avoid further delays in relief food assistance to displaced population, the firstround relief food distribution will proceed using already existing beneficiary list, pending the verification exercise.

Read more

Nigeria: COVID-19 Cases on the Rise

APO APO -

The Nigerian government should ensure that its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is rooted in respect for human rights by ensuring access to standard health care services, clean water, and other basic necessities to the most vulnerable communities, Human Rights Watch said today. The services should be available on an equitable basis to those in low-income neighborhoods and internally displaced people’s camps.

Nigeria has 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March

Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: United Nations (UN) in Nigeria strengthens COVID-19 containment and care, mobilizes $2 million for key support to Government

APO APO -

The United Nations system in Nigeria has mobilized $2 million to help the Government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and care for those in the West African country stricken by the virus.

The funds – to be used to procure essential medical supplies – was announced by Edward Kallon, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, at a national conference in Abuja on the COVID-19 crisis.

“The United N

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved