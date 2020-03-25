Coronavirus – Africa: 43 Countries and 2,412 Positive Cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Countries (43) and with positive cases (2,412): Algeria (264), Angola (2), Benin (5), Burkina Faso (114), Cameroon (70), Cape Verde (3), Central African Republic (5), Chad (3), Congo (4), Côte d'Ivoire (73), Djibouti (3), DRC (48), Egypt (402), Equatorial Guinea (9), Eritrea (1), Eswatini (5), Ethiopia (12), Gabon (6), Gambia (3), Ghana (53), Guinea (4), Kenya (25), Liberia (3), Madagascar (17), Mauritius (42), Mauritania (2), Morocco (170), Mozambique (3), Namibia (6), Niger (2), Nigeria (46), Rwanda (40), Senegal (86), Seychelles (7), Somalia (1), South Africa (709), Sudan (3), Tanzania (12), Togo (20), Tunisia (114), Uganda (9), Zambia (3), Zimbabwe (2).
Countries (14) with deaths (64): Algeria (19), Burkina Faso (4), Cameroon (1), DRC (3), Egypt (20), Gabon (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (2), Mauritius (2), Morocco (4), Nigeria (1), Sudan (1), Tunisia (3), Zimbabwe (1).
Countries (14) with recoveries (203): Algeria (77), Burkina Faso (5), Cameroon (2), Côte d’Ivoire (3), DRC (1), Egypt (80), Ethiopia (4), Ghana (1), Morocco (6), Nigeria (2), Senegal (8), South Africa (12), Togo (1), Tunisia (1).
