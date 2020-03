Coronavirus – Africa : 46 countries reporting a total 2,475 cases of COVID-19, 64 deaths (25 March 2020 – 4:30 pm EAT)

Download logo

Presidential Address on the State Interventions to Cushion Kenyans Against Economic Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic :

Fellow Citizens,

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic is an unprecedented global health crisis that has so far manifested in over 184 Countries and Territories. Globally, over 400,000 cases of the virus have been reported.

Here in Kenya, it has been 12 days since our first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

