APO

Coronavirus – Africa/Middle East: Covid-19 restrictions preventing thousands from accessing lifesaving aid

By APO

News

articleReuters -

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
articleReuters -

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
Read more
articleCNBC Africa -

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

New Covid-19 restrictions to reduce the movement of people globally are inadvertently preventing lifesaving aid from reaching displaced and refugee communities. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is currently unable to reach thousands of people, including 300,000 in the Middle East. It is calling on governments to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid in these challenging times.

“While governments are taking tough and much-needed measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, millions of refugees and displaced people still depend on humanitarian assistance. Aid workers should fall into the same category as medical staff, food retailers or pharmacists. If supermarkets and pharmacies can remain operational during this crisis, then so should the delivery of humanitarian aid,” said Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Humanitarian organisations have already suspended relief programmes in some countries due to government restrictions, causing uncertainty and hardship for families. Across the Middle East, restrictions have impacted NRC’s ability to reach over 300,000 people who need assistance.

“The risk of Covid-19 spreading to overcrowded displacement sites in Asia, Middle East and parts of Africa is extremely high, and will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe if we can´t protect those most at risk of infection,” said Egeland.

Two cases have already been confirmed in densely populated Gaza, where a decade long blockade has devastated the health service while the first case in Syria was reported on Sunday.

“If aid workers aren´t allowed to scale-up urgent services because of lockdowns or stay-at-home orders, vital supplies will run out and displaced people will have their lifelines cut off,” said Egeland before adding: “We are asking governments to allow us to stay and deliver so that we can assist and protect the most vulnerable before it´s too late.”

Humanitarian programmes play a significant role in slowing down the spread of diseases. For example, the delivery of aid like soap, clean water and hygiene kits, can prevent the spread of coronavirus in vulnerable communities.

NRC is scaling up water and sanitation services in countries, where this is still possible, and is providing communities with guidance on good hygiene practice. It is also reviewing how its existing programmes can help refugees and displaced people cope better during the crisis.

“Aid workers are taking all possible precautions and we are imposing stringent measures to ensure we do not introduce Covid-19 to the vulnerable communities we serve,” Egeland added.

NRC has issued guidelines to staff in how to reduce the risk of spread of infection when assisting vulnerable communities. NRC is scaling up assistance as a response to Covid-19 in the following countries:

In Afghanistan, NRC has ramped up awareness raising activities on the spread of the virus and on good hygiene practices. NRC is present at critical border crossings with Iran and Pakistan providing information in settlements.

In Burkina Faso, NRC has put in place hand-washing facilities at distribution points, encouraging families to scale-up hand- washing practices and awareness-raising with printed information on prevention.

In Iran, NRC has facilitated the distribution of soap and information leaflets to raise awareness on preventive measures among 6,000 households in settlements throughout various provinces. We are also preparing for the distribution of 1,600 hygiene kits to families.

In Somalia, NRC is reprogramming $1.13million to construct handwashing basins, soap distribution and awareness campaign in targeted IDP settlements.

In Uganda, NRC is expanding existing programmes in water sanitation and hygiene in refugee settlements.

In South Sudan, NRC is scaling up distribution of hygiene kits and soap alongside food distribution and is developing new ways to avoid crowding at food distribution sites.

In Kenya, NRC is working to ensure the continuity of water supplies in Kakuma refugee camp.

**Photos of NRC´s Covid-19 prevention work can be found here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Norwegian Refugee Council.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Eritrea: Health Alert
Next articleCôte d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Information
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

How SA’s lockdown will work

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lagos to begin partial 7-day shutdown

CNBC Africa -
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a partial shutdown in the state for seven days starting from Thursday 26 March 2020. The Governor called for the shutdown of court sittings, markets and stores, except for essential services.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kobo360’s Obi Ozor on how the Lagos shutdown will impact businesses

CNBC Africa -
How will the seven-day partial shutdown announced by Lagos state impact businesses? Obi Ozor, Co-Founder of Kobo360 joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

Reuters -
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: The first test has been confirmed negative

APO APO -
Download logo

News trending on social media about a positive Corona case in sierra Leone is false.

The first test of the suspected corona virus involving a 21 year old lady in Bo has been confirmed negative at the Kenema Government Hospital.

But however, further steps will be conducted to validate the Kenema result.

There are also concerns about patient confidentiality which has been breached in this instance.

Governm

Read more

Côte d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Information

APO APO -
Download logo

Country Specific Information:

Côte d’Ivoire has seventy two (72) confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders. The government of Cote d’Ivoire has implemented measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Schools (including pre-schools and universities) are closed for 30 days starting at midnight March 16. Sporting events, festivals, and gatherings larger than 50 people are banned effective midnight March 18. Social distancing is in effect: &nb
Read more

Coronavirus – Eritrea: Health Alert

APO APO -
Download logo

Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Asmara, Eritrea, March 25, 2020

Location:  Asmara

Event: The Eritrean Ministry of Health has confirmed one case of COVID-19 at the airport.

On March 14, the Department of State authorized the departure from any diplomatic or consular post in the world of US personnel and family members who have been medically determined to be at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19.

On March

Read more

Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Chad

APO APO -
Download logo

We are saddened to receive the news that many soldiers lost their lives and were wounded in a terrorist attack targeting the Chadian military forces around the Lake Chad basin on 23 March 2020.

We condemn this heinous attack. We extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Chad. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for those who were wounded. 

Distributed by APO Group on behal
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved