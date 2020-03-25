Coronavirus – Eritrea: Health Alert

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Asmara, Eritrea, March 25, 2020

Location: Asmara

Event: The Eritrean Ministry of Health has confirmed one case of COVID-19 at the airport.

On March 14, the Department of State authorized the departure from any diplomatic or consular post in the world of US personnel and family members who have been medically determined to be at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19.

On March 23, the Eritrean Ministry of Health released Public Guidelines regarding COVID-19 in Eritrea. The language of the Public Guidelines is available on the website shabait.com (http://shabait.com/news/local-news/30342–ministry-of-health-public-guidelines-no-3)

The government of Eritrea has implemented enhanced screening and quarantine measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. U.S. citizens who are considering returning to the United States are urged to work with their airlines to make travel arrangements while flights are still available. Visit the local government website (shabait.com) for additional information on these new measures.

The government of Eritrea has implemented measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Sporting events, festivals, and gatherings larger than 10 people have been banned. Visit the local government website (shabait.com) for updated information.

Many travelers worldwide have reported unexpected flight cancellations and limited flight availability. Embassy Asmara is aware of only one airline continuing operations at Asmara International Airport. U.S. citizens who are considering returning to the United States are urged to make travel arrangements while flights are still available. If your travel has been disrupted, please contact your airline.

The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Global COVID-19 Outbreak Notice.

U.S. government personnel are implementing telework and social distancing practices.

Actions to Take:

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information. For the most recent information on what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19, please see the CDC’s latest recommendations. Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information. Check with your airlines, cruise lines, or travel operators regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions. Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s websiteon the latest travel restrictions to the United States

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Asmara, Eritrea 179 Alaa Street Asmara, Eritrea +291 1 120004 [email protected] https://er.usembassy.gov/ State Department – Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444 Eritrea Country Information: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/eritrea-travel-advisory.html Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts. Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usembassyasmara/) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Eritrea.