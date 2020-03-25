APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 25 March 2020

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Africa's largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa's largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing

The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
One (1) new coronavirus case was identified today, bringing the total to forty-one (41).

One (1) traveller who arrived from Dubai and has been isolated

All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. No patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

Heightened vigilance continued to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

The cooperation of Rwandans and residents is greatly appreciated, as are the efforts of those working hard in the health sector who continue to be supported and appropriately protected as they work to protect the health and safety of all of us.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 metre). Note that essential social gatherings, such as funerals, may have no more than ten (10) participants.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email [email protected], or send a WhatsApp message to +250788 20 20 80, or contact a medical professional.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

