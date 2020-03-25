Coronavirus – Seychelles: Press Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of the last update sent on Tuesday 25th March 2020:

There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital. All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition. 4 patients were undergoing investigations at isolation centre and have tested negative. There are 5 patients being tested . There are 73 persons in quarantine at the three facilities; in Perseverance, Roche Caiman and Beau Vallon. There are 66 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement. Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.