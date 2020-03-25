Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: The first test has been confirmed negative

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

News trending on social media about a positive Corona case in sierra Leone is false.

The first test of the suspected corona virus involving a 21 year old lady in Bo has been confirmed negative at the Kenema Government Hospital.

But however, further steps will be conducted to validate the Kenema result.

There are also concerns about patient confidentiality which has been breached in this instance.

Government encourage every citizen to please check the Ministry of Information and Communications Facebook or website for authentic information.

