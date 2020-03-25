Coronavirus – South Africa: Cape Town 30 April celebration of International Jazz Day not taking place due to COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, International Jazz Day celebrations in Cape Town, 2020 Global Host, and other cities across South Africa, including the All-Star Global Concert of 30 April, will not take place as scheduled. This decision was taken in response to the country’s official health guidelines. It reflects the high priority given to the health and safety of all those involved by UNESCO, its partner the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, and local organizing partners, including the Spin Foundation, the City of Cape Town, South African ministries and departments, as well as community leaders.

International Jazz Day will nevertheless be celebrated on 30 April mainly online. Resources, information and ideas on how to mark International Jazz Day can be found on jazzday.com, where jazz lovers and practitioners are invited to post their videos and audio recordings. Other virtual forms of participation to show solidarity with everyone affected by the current sanitary challenge are also welcome. Organizers and participants are encouraged to devise creative ways to celebrate jazz and its unifying message while minimizing risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Previous editions of the All-Star Global Concert, and a virtual forum featuring acclaimed artists and webcasts of exclusive content will be also be posted on jazzday.com on 30 April.

Established by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2011 and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every 30 April to celebrate jazz and highlight the music's role in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination and promoting human dignity. International Jazz Day has become a global movement reaching billions of people annually.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).