APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Cape Town 30 April celebration of International Jazz Day not taking place due to COVID-19

By APO

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing

The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, International Jazz Day celebrations in Cape Town, 2020 Global Host, and other cities across South Africa, including the All-Star Global Concert of 30 April, will not take place as scheduled. This decision was taken in response to the country’s official health guidelines. It reflects the high priority given to the health and safety of all those involved by UNESCO, its partner the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, and local organizing partners, including the Spin Foundation, the City of Cape Town, South African ministries and departments, as well as community leaders. 

International Jazz Day will nevertheless be celebrated on 30 April mainly online. Resources, information and ideas on how to mark International Jazz Day can be found on jazzday.com, where jazz lovers and practitioners are invited to post their videos and audio recordings. Other virtual forms of participation to show solidarity with everyone affected by the current sanitary challenge are also welcome. Organizers and participants are encouraged to devise creative ways to celebrate jazz and its unifying message while minimizing risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Previous editions of the All-Star Global Concert, and a virtual forum featuring acclaimed artists and webcasts of exclusive content will be also be posted on jazzday.com on 30 April.

Established by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2011 and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every 30 April to celebrate jazz and highlight the music's role in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination and promoting human dignity. International Jazz Day has become a global movement reaching billions of people annually. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Previous articleMining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown
Next articleSierra Leone – Egypt – Coronavirus: Quarantine procedures applicable in entries to the Arab Republic of Egypt
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

COVID-19: Why this Fund Manager believes now is the best time to invest

CNBC Africa -
South Africa is grappling with a national lock-down to contain the spreading of COVID-19 in a slowing global economy. It also has the headache of an imminent Moody’s downgrade and an economy in recession. John Orford, Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How SA’s lock-down impacts Eskom

CNBC Africa -
Eskom says it has sufficient coals supply to continue as normal during the 21 day lock-down. But the troubled state power utility says it can’t promise there won’t be load shedding during the period. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from coronavirus related fraud and scams

CNBC Africa -
With closure of schools and offices, many people are looking for alternative entertainment platforms to stay away from social gatherings. Recently, Mobile Games company, Usiku Games, free-rated its fees on mobile app games and they expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Presidential Address on the State Interventions to Cushion Kenyans Against Economic Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

APO APO -
Download logo

Presidential Address on the State Interventions to Cushion Kenyans Against Economic Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic :

Fellow Citizens,

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic is an unprecedented global health crisis that has so far manifested in over 184 Countries and Territories.  Globally, over 400,000 cases of the virus have been reported.

Here in Kenya, it has been 12 days since our first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

Read more

Coronavirus – Africa : 46 countries reporting a total 2,475 cases of COVID-19, 64 deaths (25 March 2020 – 4:30 pm EAT)

APO APO -

Countries (46) reporting a total COVID-19 2,475 cases, 64 deaths, 196 recoveries by region:

Central (145 cases, 5 deaths, 3 recoveries):  Cameroon (70, 1, 3), Central African Republic (5, 0, 0), Chad (3, 0, 0), Congo (4, 0, 0), DRC (48, 3, 1), Equatorial Guinea (9, 0, 0), Gabon (6, 1, 0).

Eastern (193, 3, 4): Djibouti (11, 0, 0), Eritrea (1, 0, 0), Ethiopia (12, 0, 4), Kenya (25, 0, 0), Madagascar (19, 0, 0), Mauritius (48, 2, 0), Rwanda (40, 0,

Read more

Sierra Leone – Egypt – Coronavirus: Quarantine procedures applicable in entries to the Arab Republic of Egypt

APO APO -
Download logo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt through the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Sierra Leone wishes to inform the General Public that as a result of COVID-19, the quarantine procedures applicable in entries to the Arab Republic of Egypt are as follow:

Precautionary measures are now subject in entries to the Arab Republic of Egypt stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Population. The Ministry of H
Read more

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Health & Travel Advisory (25th March 2020)

APO APO -
Download logo

Overview and situation analysis

As of 24th March 2020, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 372,000 in 195 countries, territories and areas. According to the WHO situation report of 24th March 2020, the total number of deaths globally stands at over 16,000. Italy is still the country with the most deaths, followed by Spain and United Kingdom; and the epidemic does not show signs of slowing down in most places. Transmission varies from one place

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved